Reports: Juventus monitoring USMNT striker Josh Sargent

Josh Sargent may only be in his second season with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, but it hasn’t stopped a European giant from monitoring him for a possible transfer.

Italian champion Juventus is reportedly keeping tabs on Sargent ahead of the summer transfer window, according to multiple outlets.

Sargent has made 18 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, scoring three goals and registering two assists. Just last year, the U.S. Men’s National Team striker signed a new deal keeping him at Werder Bremen until 2022.

Werder Bremen is currently languishing in the relegation zone, as the lowest-scoring side in the league. Florian Kohfeldt’s men currently hold a game in hand on Fortuna Dusseldorf and Mainz, and will look to propel themselves to safety when play resumes.

Earlier on Wednesday, German officials gave the Bundesliga the green light to complete the season and play is expected to resume in two weeks time. The league is currently deciding between May 15 and May 22 as the official start date.

Sargent has struggled to make a major impact this season, but has an impressive track record with the USMNT, netting five goals in 12 appearances. This season, the 20-year-old has largely rotated with Milot Rashica and Yuya Osako.

Recent reports have suggested that Juventus is in the market for a new striker as uncertainty surrounds Gonzalo Higuain’s future. In addition, current PSG forward Mauro Icardi is also linked to Juventus.

There are currently no American players playing in Serie A, with Michael Bradley’s stint at AS Roma from 2012 to 2014 marked the last time a UMSNT player has featured in Serie A, a league that also featured Alexi Lalas in the ’90s.

Sargent isn’t the first American to be linked to a top Italian club in recent months. Antonee Robinson came close to a winter transfer to AC Milan before the deal fell through following the discovery that Robinson had a heart defect that halted the looming transfer.