Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Boyd, Chandler, and more

Hallescher FC desperately needed a league win in their fight for survival in the German 3. Liga and the club got just that on Tuesday.

Terrence Boyd scored his 11th league goal of the season as Hallescher defeated fourth place Waldhof Mannheim 3-0 at home. Boyd got the start for Hallescher and did not disappoint, scoring the second goal of the match. After being set up by Julian Guttau, Boyd made no mistake as he slotted down the middle of the goal to pad Hallescher’s lead.

Mitten in die Mannheimer Druckphase hinein trifft der HFC nach tollem Spielzug. @TBoyd91 ist zur Stelle. 2:0 (61.). 💪 pic.twitter.com/VTs1AW8TPH — Hallescher FC (@HallescherFC) June 9, 2020

The club would add a third goal later in the half to ensure the victory. Boyd and Hallescher sit 17th in the 20-team 3. Liga table, currently in the relegation zone on goal difference.

Up next is a trip to Meppen on June 12th in the first of seven final matches this league campaign.

Elsewhere, Chris Richards and Timmy Chandler both went 90 minutes in respective matches while Julian Green and Timothy Tillman had to settle for appearances off the bench. Kenny Saief continued to earn minutes for Polish side Lechia Gdansk. Malik Tillman also got the nod for Bayern II in a league win.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Germany

DFB Pokal

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-1 draw with Dynamo Dresden on Tuesday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 14 minutes for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 2-0 win over FSV Zwickau on Tuesday.

Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE goal, and played 82 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 3-0 win over Waldhof Mannheim on Tuesday.

Malik Tillman started and played 57 minutes for Bayern II.

McKinze Gaines came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 0-0 draw with Preussen Munster on Wednesday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started, registered an OWN GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 2-0 loss to Rheindorf Altach on Tuesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated Sturm Graz 5-1 on Wednesday.

Denmark

Cup

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 2-1 loss to Sonderjyske on Wednesday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief started and played 71 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 3-1 loss to Cracovia on Tuesday.

Ben Lederman dressed but did not play in Rakow Czestochowa’s 3-2 loss to Wisla Krakow on Wednesday.