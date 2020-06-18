Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Pulisic, Yedlin, and more

The English Premier League is back in full swing this weekend with Christian Pulisic aiming to jump right into Frank Lampard’s starting lineup.

Pulisic is back fit for the Blues after an adductor injury which kept him out of action since New Years Day. The 21-year-old midfielder appeared in a pair of recent friendlies for Chelsea, but will now have his first crack at first-team competitive action. Pulisic has scored six goals and registered six assists in 22 matches across all competitions. His return should give Lampard another attacking element in the Blues attack as the club fights for the top-four finish. Pulisic played 86 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa back in December and will look for his first goal since November in all competitions.

Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United take on Sheffield United at St. James Park in their first match back on Sunday. Tim Ream and Fulham face a home West London Derby date with Brentford in the EFL Championship’s return while Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig take on second place Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga play. Romain Gall also continues his loan spell at Norwegian side Stabaek.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Aston Villa on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Sheffield United on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face West Ham United on Saturday.

Championship

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Brentford on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Millwall on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town face Preston North End on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Stoke City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron is SUSPENDED for QPR.

Eric Lichaj is OUT OF CONTRACT with Hull City.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face John Brooks, Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Mainz on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Augsburg on Saturday.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Fitness) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Fabian Johnson is OUT (Injury) for Borussia Monchengladbach.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Bochum on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Heidenheim on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Malik Tillman, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Magdeburg on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face 1860 Munich on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Waldhof Mannehim on Saturday.

Spain

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Racing Santander on Sunday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Trapani on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Swarovski Tirol on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Wolfsberger on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Denizlispor on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson, Yosef Samuel and Hobro face Esbjerg on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Randers on Saturday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Xanthi on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Pogon Szczecin on Sunday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Czestochowa face Wisla Krakow on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face AIK on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Elfsborg on Monday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall and Stabaek face Valerenga on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Sion on Saturday.