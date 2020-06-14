Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Green, Palmer-Brown, and more

Greuther Furth’s hopes of promotion to the German Bundesliga ended this weekend despite a road win over Nuremberg. Julian Green was Furth’s top performer on Saturday, assisting on the only goal in a 1-0 victory.

Green got the start for Furth and played 62 minutes on the road. His clever cross in the 55th minute set up the lone goal in the match. David Raum’s close-range header was finished giving Furth all they would need to pick up a first win since Stuttgart in February. He won six duels, completed 75% of his passes, and also successfully completed two tackles in the clean sheet win. Furth are in seventh place with three matches remaining in league play and will aim to finish strong before heading into the offseason.

Erik Palmer-Brown got on the scoring sheet this weekend for Austrian Bundesliga side Austria Wien. In a 4-1 road win over Mattersburg, Palmer-Brown came off the bench at halftime and wasted little time getting in on the action. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender headed home Dominik Fitz’s corner kick, giving Wien a 3-1 lead at the time. He also completed 87% of his passes while winning three of his four individual duels. It was a bounce-back win for Wien who next host WSG Swarovski Tirol on Tuesday.

Josh Sargent put in a strong shift for Werder Bremen in a much-needed 5-1 road win over last place Paderborn. Sargent got the nod in Florian Kohfeldt’s starting lineup and played 76 minutes. The 20-year-old registered two shots on goal, won eight duels, and drew three fouls in attack.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

Germany

Bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-2 draw with Freiburg on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started and played 76 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 5-1 win over Paderborn on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Tyler Adams came off the bench and played 22 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 2-0 win over Hoffenheim on Friday.

Giovanni Reyna came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played nine minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played three minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress for Wolfsburg.

Fabian Johnson is OUT (Injury) for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started, registered ONE assist, and played 62 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-0 win over Nuremberg on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman dressed but did not play for Greuther Furth.

Bobby Wood did not dress in Hamburg’s 1-0 win over Dynamo Dresden on Friday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 3-2 loss to Darmstadt on Sunday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 3-2 win over Waldhof Mannheim on Sunday.

Malik Tillman started, scored TWO goals, and played 73 minutes for Bayern Munich II.

Taylor Booth came off the bench and played 17 minutes for Bayern II.

Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in FC Hallescher’s 3-2 win over Meppen on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines started and played 90 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 2-1 loss to Eintracht Braunschweig on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore came off the bench and played nine minutes in Tenerife’s 1-0 loss to Fuenlabrada on Friday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd started and played 65 minutes in Besiktas’ 2-1 loss to Antalyaspor on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Horsens on Saturday.

Loucious Don Deedson came off the bench and played 45 minutes for Hobro.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Yosef Samuel did not dress for Hobro.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play for Horsens.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 45 minutes in Austria Wien’s 4-1 win over Mattersburg on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated LASK 3-1 on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face AE Larissa on Monday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief started and played 84 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 1-1 draw with Pogon Szczecin on Sunday.

Ben Lederman dressed but did not play in Rakow Czestochowa’s 2-1 win over Zaglebie Lubin on Sunday.