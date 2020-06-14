Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Green, Palmer-Brown, and more

Greuther Furth’s hopes of promotion to the German Bundesliga ended this weekend despite a road win over Nuremberg. Julian Green was Furth’s top performer on Saturday, assisting on the only goal in a 1-0 victory.
Green got the start for Furth and played 62 minutes on the road. His clever cross in the 55th minute set up the lone goal in the match. David Raum’s close-range header was finished giving Furth all they would need to pick up a first win since Stuttgart in February. He won six duels, completed 75% of his passes, and also successfully completed two tackles in the clean sheet win. Furth are in seventh place with three matches remaining in league play and will aim to finish strong before heading into the offseason.
Julian Green’s excellent assist gives @kleeblattfuerth the 1-0 lead against @1_fc_nuernberg in the big derby! #USMNT #kleeblatt pic.twitter.com/vW4Saai7CX
— Jon Soltz (@jonsoltz) June 13, 2020
Erik Palmer-Brown got on the scoring sheet this weekend for Austrian Bundesliga side Austria Wien. In a 4-1 road win over Mattersburg, Palmer-Brown came off the bench at halftime and wasted little time getting in on the action. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender headed home Dominik Fitz’s corner kick, giving Wien a 3-1 lead at the time. He also completed 87% of his passes while winning three of his four individual duels. It was a bounce-back win for Wien who next host WSG Swarovski Tirol on Tuesday.
Josh Sargent put in a strong shift for Werder Bremen in a much-needed 5-1 road win over last place Paderborn. Sargent got the nod in Florian Kohfeldt’s starting lineup and played 76 minutes. The 20-year-old registered two shots on goal, won eight duels, and drew three fouls in attack.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:
Germany
Bundesliga
John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-2 draw with Freiburg on Saturday.
Josh Sargent started and played 76 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 5-1 win over Paderborn on Saturday.
Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.
Tyler Adams came off the bench and played 22 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 2-0 win over Hoffenheim on Friday.
Giovanni Reyna came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.
Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played nine minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played three minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
Ulysses Llanez did not dress for Wolfsburg.
Fabian Johnson is OUT (Injury) for Borussia Monchengladbach.
Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.
2. Bundesliga
Julian Green started, registered ONE assist, and played 62 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-0 win over Nuremberg on Saturday.
Timothy Tillman dressed but did not play for Greuther Furth.
Bobby Wood did not dress in Hamburg’s 1-0 win over Dynamo Dresden on Friday.
Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 3-2 loss to Darmstadt on Sunday.
3. Liga
Chris Richards started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 3-2 win over Waldhof Mannheim on Sunday.
Malik Tillman started, scored TWO goals, and played 73 minutes for Bayern Munich II.
Taylor Booth came off the bench and played 17 minutes for Bayern II.
Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in FC Hallescher’s 3-2 win over Meppen on Saturday.
McKinze Gaines started and played 90 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 2-1 loss to Eintracht Braunschweig on Sunday.
Spain
Segunda Division
Shaq Moore came off the bench and played nine minutes in Tenerife’s 1-0 loss to Fuenlabrada on Friday.
Turkey
Super Lig
Tyler Boyd started and played 65 minutes in Besiktas’ 2-1 loss to Antalyaspor on Saturday.
Denmark
Superliagen
Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Horsens on Saturday.
Loucious Don Deedson came off the bench and played 45 minutes for Hobro.
Emmanuel Sabbi, Yosef Samuel did not dress for Hobro.
Michael Lansing dressed but did not play for Horsens.
Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.
Austria
Bundesliga
Erik Palmer-Brown came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 45 minutes in Austria Wien’s 4-1 win over Mattersburg on Saturday.
Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated LASK 3-1 on Sunday.
Greece
Super League
Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face AE Larissa on Monday.
Poland
Ekstraklasa
Kenny Saief started and played 84 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 1-1 draw with Pogon Szczecin on Sunday.
Ben Lederman dressed but did not play in Rakow Czestochowa’s 2-1 win over Zaglebie Lubin on Sunday.
I watched the Bremen highlights: Sargent drew a penalty flicking the ball over a defender who knocked it down with his arm. The opposing goalie saved his curler attempt and a teammate scored on the rebound. He also came in one-on-one vs the ‘keeper and should have scored, but another teammate scored on the rebound.
While McKennie played pretty well I thought, it sure is frustrating to watch Schalke. They are so sloppy with the ball that I can think of any number of MLS teams that look better. On the goal they gave up, they had already subbed in a couple of extra defenders yet on the cross leading to the goal they somehow managed to only have a couple of players in the 6 yard box. I don’t know where all the other players were, but they so often seem disorganized. Finally, I couldn’t believe their GK. I counted at least 6 times where he kicked the ball out of bounds on goal kicks! Incredible. Wagner needs better players next season if they want to stay up.
Nubel? What’s interesting is he’s on his way to BM next season, ostensibly as Neuer’s successor. He hasn’t been great this year either.
that Bayern II match was today (Sunday)
Tillman had a brace, Richards scored, and Booth made his pro debut subbing on in the 73rd minute!
Bayern following Furth’s lead Timothy Till an often subs on or off with Julian Green, Bayern subbed American Taylor Booth on for Malik.
Richards now tied for 3rd in the BM II scoring list, ahead of three attacking players who have been getting minutes with the first team.
Bayern II in 2nd place down 1 pt, I don’t believe they are allowed promotion to the 2Bundesliga though. Good for Chris to be in a title battle though.
