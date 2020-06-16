Bayern Munich claims eighth-consecutive Bundesliga title

For the eighth consecutive season, the German Bundesliga trophy finds itself in the hands of Bayern Munich.

Hansi Flick’s side clinched the title on Wednesday after a 1-0 road win over relegation-threatened Werder Bremen. Bayern have yet to drop a single point in Bundesliga play since February 9th, now holding a 10-point advantage over Borussia Dortmund.

The lone goal came from Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, the man whose played a large role in the Bavarians’ last six title runs. The 34-year-old’s goal came just before the end of the first half. Jerome Boateng chipped a long ball towards Lewandowski, who broke through the defensive line with his run. In the clear, Lewandowski chested the ball down to his feet, one-timing it past Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavelenka.

WHO ELSE?! Robert Lewandowski's 31st @Bundesliga_EN goal of the season puts @FCBayernUS ahead at Bremen 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DcOlEFnfuv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2020

Lewandowski’s goal in the 43rd minute was his 31st Bundesliga goal of the season and his 45th goal in all competitions this year. At 31, Lewandowski continues to play the best soccer of his career and is sure to be in the running for the 2020 Ballon D’Or.

Once the second half was underway, all Bayern needed to do was hold on. The visitors had a few chances at goal in the second half, including Lewandowski’s poorly placed header that went wide of the net. While not being able to add onto their lead, Bayern’s defense held strong, for the most part. A scare came in the 79th minute as Canadian left back Alphonso Davies was sent off for receiving a debatable second yellow card.

Down to 10-men, Bayern could thank goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for helping preserve the win. The 34-year-old German came up big for his club on several occasions, coming out of his box to sweep the ball away from danger.

Yuya Osako’s 89th minute header toward the net forced Neuer into a top one-handed save with the result on the line. Had Neuer not reached the ball, it was sure to find the feet of the diving Claudio Pizarro for an easy tap-in.

With the league title wrapped up, Bayern will now look towards winning the DFB Pokal Final against Bayer Leverkusen on July 4th, and eventually resume their pursuit of the UEFA Champions League trophy, whenever that may be.

As for Bremen, they currently sit in the relegation zone with 28 points. The club has two more chances to save their season, with remaining matches against Mainz and Cologne.