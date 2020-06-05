Bundesliga Preview: Top-half battles headline weekend slate

There will be three top-half showdowns this weekend in the German Bundesliga with Friday’s opener coming from Freiburg.

The hosts are looking to end a four-match winless run in league play and keep their hopes of European qualification alive. Freiburg are four points out of the final Europa League spot, currently held by Wolfsburg, but face a tough Borussia Monchengladbach side at home.

Gladbach are fourth in the league table, currently above fifth-place Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference. Led by the scoring ability of Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea, the visitors will be tough to beat on Friday.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich will look to move step closer to clinching an eighth-consecutive league title as they visit Bayer Leverkusen. Leverkusen will look to remain in the top four race after a bounce back win last weekend. Borussia Dortmund also returns home to take on Hertha Berlin without the services of striker Erling Haaland due to injury.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s top Bundesliga matches:

Freiburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach – Friday, 2:30 p.m. Fox Sports 2

Friday’s showdown in Freiburg is definitely a must-win for both sides who are currently fighting for respective European qualification spots.

Borussia Monchengladbach rebounded last weekend with a 4-1 win over Union Berlin, with Marcus Thuram leading the way with a brace. The French striker has 10 goals this season and has formed a nice 1-2 partnership with striking partner, Alassane Plea (10 goals). Gladbach will look to sweep the season series after a 4-2 home victory over Freiburg back in December.

Freiburg are falling in the race for sixth place, sitting four points behind both Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim. Nils Petersen leads the team with nine goals, but he’ll need some help to earn his side a win on Friday. Freiburg have failed to score in two of their last four matches, both losses to Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich – Saturday, 9:30 a.m. Fox Sports 1

The marquee matchup of the weekend will see Bayer Leverkusen look to knock off leaders Bayern Munich for a second time this season.

Peter Bosz’s side rebounded with a 1-0 victory last weekend as Kai Havertz starred once again for the club. The 19-year-old playmaker has been playing in a forward position the last few weeks and has brought his goal total up to 11. Havertz and Leon Bailey will look to spark Leverkusen to an upset over Bayern and pad their top-four status.

Bayern Munich rolled past Fortuna Dusseldorf 5-0 with Robert Lewandowski netting a brace in the process. The Polish star has 29 league goals this season and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Bayern however lost to Leverkusen back in November and will look to exact revenge and move one step closer to clinching the league title.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin – Saturday, 12:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1

Another top-half clash comes from Signal Iduna Park as Borussia Dortmund looks to make it back-to-back victories.

Dortmund trounced Paderborn 6-1 last weekend with Jadon Sancho scoring brace, filling in for the injured Erling Haaland. Haaland is likely to miss this weekend’s action as well, which could see Sancho once again star for the club. Thorgan Hazard has also been a livewire for Dortmund the last few weeks, also scoring at Paderborn.

Hertha Berlin are ninth in the league table and aren’t out of the race for Europe next season. The club is currently riding a six-match unbeaten run in league play, earning wins over Hoffenheim, Union Berlin, and recently Augsburg. Krzysztof Piatek has scored in his last two appearances for the club, bringing his season total up to three heading into Saturday’s meeting.

Here’s a full schedule of this weekend’s matches:

Friday

Freiburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach – 2:30 p.m. Fox Sports 2

Saturday

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich – 9:30 a.m. Fox Sports 1

RB Leipzig vs. Paderborn – 9:30 a.m. Fox Sports 2

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Hoffenheim – 9:30 a.m. Fox Soccer Match Pass

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz – 9:30 a.m. Fox Soccer Plus

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin – 12:30 p.m. Fox Sports 2

Sunday

Werder Bremen vs. Wolfsburg – 7:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1

Union Berlin vs. Schalke – 9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1

Augsburg vs. FC Cologne – 12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1