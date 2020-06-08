DFB Pokal Semifinals headline This Week's Soccer on TV

Since returning to action five weeks ago, German heavyweight Bayern Munich has been cruising through Bundesliga competition.

This week, the reigning Bundesliga champions can find themselves one step closer to collecting their first piece of hardware this season when they meet Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Pokal semifinal on Wednesday. The teams last met on May 23rd, where Bayern picked up a 5-2 win.

Also on Wednesday, Portugal’s Primera Liga is in the second week of its return and both teams left in the race for the league title will be in action when Benfica visits Portimonense and Porto hosts Marítimo.

La Liga returns to action this week, with Sevilla vs Real Betis kicking off proceedings on Thursday. Sevilla sits in third place at the moment, with a host of challengers ready to pounce on its Champions League spot for next season.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Monday

Germany – Bundesliga 2

2:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hamburger SV vs Holstein Kiel

Tuesday

Germany – Bundesliga 2

12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs Greuther Fürth

Wednesday

Germany – DFB Pokal

2:45 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Bayern München vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Portugal – Primeira Liga

2:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Portimonense vs Benfica

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Marítimo

Spain- Segunda Division

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Rayo Vallecano vs Albacete

Thursday

Spain- La Liga

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Real Betis