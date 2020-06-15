Julian Green signs new deal with Greuther Furth

After months of considering whether to test the open market or signing a new deal with his current club, Julian Green ultimately made the decision to stay where he has enjoyed the most consistent playing time in his career.

The German-American midfielder has signed a new two-year contract with Greuther Furth, the club announced on Monday. The deal is made up of a guaranteed year and team option for a second year that would run though the 2021-2022 season, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to SBI on Monday.

The news comes just a day after he turned in a standout performance in Feurth’s 1-0 win versus Nuremberg, which saw Green record the match-winning assist.

The 2014 World Cup goal-scorer has been with Greuther Furth since joining on loan from newly-promoted Bundesliga side Stuttgart in 2017. He is in his third full season with the German second-division club, having completed a transfer in 2018.

Green, who turned 25 earlier in June, had been drawing transfer interest from across Europe and within MLS, with his status as potential summer free agent coupled with his pedigree as former elite Bayern Munich prospect and one-time World Cup goal-scorer earning him transfer interest from clubs who had taken notice of his steady evolution into a regular starter and difference-maker for Greuther Furth.

MLS teams had begun to take notice, with multiple teams contacting Green’s representatives expressing interest in bringing him to the United States. Major League Soccer’s decision to remove him from the league’s Allocation Order player list made it easier for teams to attempt to sign him, but Green’s intentions had always been to stay in Europe in the near-term.

Green’s new deal includes a buyout clause, which could allow him to move to a new club in a year of his buyout price is met.