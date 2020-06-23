Tuesday Ticker: Arthur, Aguero, and more

Italian giants Juventus look to be bolstering their midfield for next season.

The Serie A side have agreed on a £72.5m transfer fee with Barcelona to sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur. The move is pending the agreement of the 23-year-old, who has previously voiced that he wants to remain with Barca. (REPORT)

Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero suffered damage to his left knee in Monday’s 5-0 victory over Burnley. The Argentine is heading to Barcelona to get examined further. (REPORT)

French side Nice has agreed to an undisclosed transfer fee with Everton, signing defensive midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin. The French native returns to his home country. (REPORT)

Manchester United have signed midfielder Scott McTominay to a new long-term deal, keeping the former academy product at Old Trafford until June 2025. The 23-year-old’s new deal also has an option for 2026. (REPORT)

Brazilian center-back David Luiz has reportedly signed a one-year contract extension with EPL side Arsenal. The 33-year-old’s contract with the club was set to expire at the end of June. (REPORT)

Chelsea winger Pedro signed a short-term deal remaining with the blues through the end of the 2019-20 season. The 32-year-old is expected to join Italian side Roma following the season on a free transfer. (REPORT)

Former Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock will take over as manager of EFL Championship side Middlesbrough. Boro are 21st in the 24-team second division, outside of the relegation zone on goal difference. (REPORT)

Chelsea has also signed Brazilian winger Willian to a short-term deal that will last till the end of the 2019-20 season. The 31-year-old is rumored to be a target for Manchester United once his contract expires. (REPORT)

Leicester City has reportedly agreed to terms with La Liga side Real Betis to sign Portuguese defensive midfielder William Carvalho. The fee, while not confirmed, is said to be £14m. (REPORT)

Harry Kane scored as Tottenham defeated London rivals West Ham 2-0 at home. Spurs moved to within one point of a European qualification spot, while West Ham is just one point above the relegation zone. (REPORT)

Messi assisted Ivan Rakitic’s match-winning goal in the 71st minute as Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 1-0. Barca jumped three points ahead of Real Madrid in the La Liga title race. (REPORT)

Sunderland announced their recent roster moves which sees veteran forward Chris Maguire remain at the club for the 2020-21 season. (REPORT)