Lederman signs four-year contract with Rakow Czestochowa

Ben Lederman has been rewarded with a long-term contract in Poland.

Ekstraklasa side Rakow Czestochowa triggered an option in Lederman’s current contract, signing him for an additional four years until June 2024. The former Barcelona academy player joined in February on a free transfer and will now hope to earn important first-team minutes.

“I am very happy that I will stay in Rakow for longer. I feel good in the team, and above all I feel that I’m developing,” Lederman said. “I hope that from week to week I will become an even better player. I hope that with my skills I will help the team and together we will climb to the top.”

The 19-year-old was on trial with NAC Breda in 2019 while also featuring several times for Belgian side Gent’s Under-21 team. He never signed a contract with NAC Breda, allowing him to now make the move the Poland.

Since arriving at the club, Lederman has dressed in seven league matches, appearing in two as a substitute. After a seven-minute cameo for his competitive club debut on June 20th, Lederman played 44 minutes off the bench in Rakow’s 3-2 win over Arka Gdynia.

“We are pleased with the progress that Ben has made since he came to our club,” Rakow scouting manager Paweł Tomczyk said. “His attitude both as an athlete but also as a man is adapted to the work ethos guiding the people employed in Raków.”

“Due to the above, we decided to use the provisions contained in the contract, which enabled us to extend the contract for another 4 years. We believe that we are still able to develop Ben so that he reaches the highest sports level and releases his dormant reserves, which will be beneficial for both sides.”

Lederman is a former player with both the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team and U.S. Under-15 Boy’s National Team.

Rakow are first in the relegation group standings, three points clear of Gornik Zabrze. With four matches remaining this season and league survival already clinched, Lederman could see several opportunities to score his first goal for the club.

Lederman and his Rakow teammates next face Zaglebie Lubin on July 4th.