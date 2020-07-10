Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 10 (Time To Nguyen?)

If you are looking for a tactical breakdown of Inter Miami’s defeat vs. Orlando City to listen to, you are in luck.

Episode 10 of Miami Total Futbol Radio dissects Inter Miami’s 2-1 defeat to budding rival Orlando City in great detail. Podcasts hosts Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer analyze the match thoroughly, leaving no stone unturned as they discuss Diego Alonso’s game plan, the starting lineup, and overall team and player performances.

The two co-hosts also preview the upcoming, pressure-packed game vs. the Philadelphia Union, and debate whether it is time for Lee Nguyen to get a start in the Inter Miami midfield.

Miami Total Futbol Radio’s tenth episode is out now on all streaming platforms, but you can listen to it here: