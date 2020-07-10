SBISoccer.com

Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 10 (Time To Nguyen?)

Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 10 (Time To Nguyen?)

Major League Soccer

Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 10 (Time To Nguyen?)

By 33 minutes ago

By |

If you are looking for a tactical breakdown of Inter Miami’s defeat vs. Orlando City to listen to, you are in luck.

Episode 10 of Miami Total Futbol Radio dissects Inter Miami’s 2-1 defeat to budding rival Orlando City in great detail. Podcasts hosts Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer analyze the match thoroughly, leaving no stone unturned as they discuss Diego Alonso’s game plan, the starting lineup, and overall team and player performances.

The two co-hosts also preview the upcoming, pressure-packed game vs. the Philadelphia Union, and debate whether it is time for Lee Nguyen to get a start in the Inter Miami midfield.

Miami Total Futbol Radio’s tenth episode is out now on all streaming platforms, but you can listen to it here:

, , Major League Soccer, MLS- Miami, Podcasts

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home