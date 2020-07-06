AC Milan - Juventus headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

After AC Milan’s convincing 3-0 win over Lazio on Saturday, the Rossoneri accomplished two major things in the Serie A title race. One, it effectively ended Lazio’s pursuit of Juventus for the title, and the second is it inserted itself back into the pool of contenders for Champions League play next season for the first time since 2013.

This week, it’ll be facing the very team that it likely handed its ninth consecutive title when it meats Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus at the San Siro on Tuesday.

In Germany on Monday, Werder Bremen heads into its second leg matchup at Heidenheim holding onto a 0-0 scoreline and trying to stave off relegation for only the second time in the club’s 122 year history in the Bunsedlia relegation playoff. English Premier League play continues with Arsenal facing Leicester City and Sheffield United hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers in the lone two top-ten matchups this week.

The opening rounds of the MLS is Back tournament group stages kick off across the week in when in-state rivals Orlando City and expansion side Inter Miami square off on Wednesday.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Monday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen

La Liga

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Levante vs Real Sociedad

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Eibar

Primeira Liga

4 p.m. –fuboTV – Moreirense vs Sporting CP

Super Lig

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Kayserispor vs Beşiktaş

Tuesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Leicester City

La Liga

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Real Valladolid

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Atlético Madrid

Serie A

1:30 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Lecce vs Lazio

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Juventus

Super Lig

11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Gençlerbirliği vs Fenerbahçe

Copa por Mexico

7 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlas vs Mazatlan

9:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Pumas UNAM vs América

EFL Championship

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Nottingham Forest

Bundesliga 2

12:15 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Nürnberg vs Ingolstadt

Segunda Division

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Fuenlabrada vs Racing Santander

Wednesday

Premier League

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Manchester City vs Newcastle United

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

La Liga

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Getafe vs Villarreal

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Real Betis vs Osasuna

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs Espanyol

Serie A

1:30 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Fiorentina vs Cagliari

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Napoli

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Brescia

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Roma vs Parma

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Sampdoria

3:45 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Bologna vs Sassuolo

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami

10:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire

NWSL Challenge Cup

12:30 p.m. -CBS All Access- Utah Royals vs OL Reign

10 p.m. -CBS All Access- Sky Blue vs Houston Dash

Copa por Mexico

7 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Toluca

9:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Guadalajara vs Tigres UANL

EFL Championship

12 p.m. –ESPN+– West Brom vs Derby County

Segunda Division

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Oviedo vs Las Palmas

3:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Ponferradina vs Lugo

Thursday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Manchester United

La Liga

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Leganés

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Mallorca vs Levante

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Sevilla

Serie A

1:30 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – SPAL vs Udinese

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Inter

Primeira Liga

2:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Tondela vs Porto

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Famalicão vs Benfica

Major League Soccer

9 a.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – NYCFC vs Philadelphia Union

8 p.m. – fuboTV TUDN USA, MLSSoccer.com – Montreal Impact vs New England Revolution

Super Lig

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Kasımpaşa

Super Liga

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Midtjylland vs København

EFL Championship

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Leeds United vs Stoke City

Segunda Division

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Albacete vs Sporting Gijón