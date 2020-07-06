AC Milan - Juventus headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

After AC Milan’s convincing 3-0 win over Lazio on Saturday, the Rossoneri accomplished two major things in the Serie A title race. One, it effectively ended Lazio’s pursuit of Juventus for the title, and the second is it inserted itself back into the pool of contenders for Champions League play next season for the first time since 2013.
This week, it’ll be facing the very team that it likely handed its ninth consecutive title when it meats Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus at the San Siro on Tuesday.
In Germany on Monday, Werder Bremen heads into its second leg matchup at Heidenheim holding onto a 0-0 scoreline and trying to stave off relegation for only the second time in the club’s 122 year history in the Bunsedlia relegation playoff.
English Premier League play continues with Arsenal facing Leicester City and Sheffield United hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers in the lone two top-ten matchups this week.
Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:
Monday
Premier League
3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen
La Liga
1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Levante vs Real Sociedad
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Eibar
Primeira Liga
4 p.m. –fuboTV – Moreirense vs Sporting CP
Super Lig
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Kayserispor vs Beşiktaş
Tuesday
Premier League
1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Leicester City
La Liga
1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Real Valladolid
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Atlético Madrid
Serie A
1:30 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Lecce vs Lazio
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Juventus
Super Lig
11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Gençlerbirliği vs Fenerbahçe
Copa por Mexico
7 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlas vs Mazatlan
9:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Pumas UNAM vs América
EFL Championship
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Nottingham Forest
Bundesliga 2
12:15 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Nürnberg vs Ingolstadt
Segunda Division
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Fuenlabrada vs Racing Santander
Wednesday
Premier League
1 p.m. –fuboTV – Manchester City vs Newcastle United
3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
La Liga
1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Getafe vs Villarreal
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Real Betis vs Osasuna
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs Espanyol
Serie A
1:30 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Fiorentina vs Cagliari
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Napoli
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Brescia
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Roma vs Parma
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Sampdoria
3:45 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Bologna vs Sassuolo
Major League Soccer
8 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami
10:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire
NWSL Challenge Cup
12:30 p.m. -CBS All Access- Utah Royals vs OL Reign
10 p.m. -CBS All Access- Sky Blue vs Houston Dash
Copa por Mexico
7 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Toluca
9:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Guadalajara vs Tigres UANL
EFL Championship
12 p.m. –ESPN+– West Brom vs Derby County
Segunda Division
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Oviedo vs Las Palmas
3:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Ponferradina vs Lugo
Thursday
Premier League
1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur
3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Manchester United
La Liga
1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Leganés
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Mallorca vs Levante
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Sevilla
Serie A
1:30 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – SPAL vs Udinese
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Inter
Primeira Liga
2:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Tondela vs Porto
4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Famalicão vs Benfica
Major League Soccer
9 a.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – NYCFC vs Philadelphia Union
8 p.m. – fuboTV TUDN USA, MLSSoccer.com – Montreal Impact vs New England Revolution
Super Lig
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Kasımpaşa
Super Liga
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Midtjylland vs København
EFL Championship
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Leeds United vs Stoke City
Segunda Division
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Albacete vs Sporting Gijón
