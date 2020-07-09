MLS is Back: Nani lifts Orlando City past Inter Miami in tournament opener

Major League Soccer officially returned from its nearly four-month hiatus on Wednesday and Nani provided the heroics on opening night.

The Portuguese star helped lead Orlando City past Inter Miami, 2-1, in their Group A of the MLS is Back Tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Wednesday night.

In the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time, the Orlando City captain struck from close range after pouncing on a bouncing ball in front of goal to deliver the winner in the first meeting between the Florida rivals.

After a scoreless first half, Juan Agudelo opened the scoring for Miami after taping a ball from Victor Ulloa in the 47th minute to give the visitors the early lead.

The Lions responded in the 70th minute when Nani’s perfectly placed ball found Chris Mueller on the back post, where Mueller converted the equalizer.

Up next, Orlando City is scheduled to take on New York City FC on July 14 at 10:30 p.m. Inter Miami takes on the Chicago Fire that same day but at 9:30 a.m.

Man of the Match

Nani: The Portuguese attacker recorded an assist to Chris Mueller’s equalizer and scored the eventual game-winner in stoppage time to secure Orlando its first win since Aug. 14, 2019.

Moment of the Match

Mueller’s equalizer: The 23-year-old forward found himself in the right place, in the right time when the Orlando City captain sent a driven ball his way to tie the match.

Match to Forget

Dylan Nealis: The Inter Miami rookie found himself beat by Nani before the game-tying goal and in no-mans land when he lost Nani on the game-winner.