Pulisic's continues good run with assist vs. Norwich City

Christian Pulisic was Chelsea’s top performer in the club’s home win over Norwich City.

Pulisic helped break the deadlock at Stamford Bridge against the recently relegated side, setting up Olivier Giroud before the interval in 1-0 win. After being denied by Tim Krul on a good chance himself, Pulisic played creator minutes later.

The 21-year-old shifted to his right before sending a cross towards goal, perfectly placed for the Frenchman to head home. It was Pulisic’s third league assist of the season and his first since a 4-1 win over Southampton back in Oct. 2019.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pulisic would be substituted in the 80th minute as Chelsea held on for all three points. It was a bounce back win for the club who took advantage of both Leicester City and Manchester United dropping points in respective days.

Chelsea’s fifth league win since the resumption of play has them sitting in good position to finish in the top four. Up next is a date with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but before that comes an FA Cup semifinal clash with Manchester United at Wembley this weekend.