Sunday morning's Toronto-D.C. match postponed

Toronto FC vs. D.C. United is the latest match in the MLS is Back Tournament to be postponed. Both sides were supposed to start their tournament on Sunday morning, but they will now have to wait a bit.

The league announced the news Sunday morning, just minutes before the scheduled 9 a.m. ET kickoff. A player on each of the teams received a positive test on Saturday and, the entirety of both clubs will need to be retested before the match can be played.

“Under the league’s health and safety protocols, clubs are tested the day before each match,” read a statement issued by the league. “The results of yesterday’s tests for D.C. United and Toronto FC produced an initial unconfirmed positive COVID-19 case for one player and an inconclusive test for another player. Because of the arrival time of the clubs in Orlando, the league’s protocol called for retesting both teams this morning and to await the results of those tests prior to playing the match.

“Major League Soccer will continue to prioritize the health and safety of all participants of the MLS is Back Tournament in making these decisions.”

Results from this round of tests will hopefully be available on Sunday afternoon. MLS will also provide details on when this game will be rescheduled at that time.