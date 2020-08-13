Adams' game winning goal propels RB Leipzig into UCL semifinals

RB Leipzig’s dream run in the UEFA Champions League continued on Thursday with the help of U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Tyler Adams.
Adams, a second-half substitute, scored the winning goal for Julian Nagelsmann’s side in a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Atletico Madrid. It was Adams’ first goal in the competition, which couldn’t have come at a better time.
Daniel Olmo and Joao Felix traded goals in a 21-minute span, making it 1-1 with over 20 minutes to play. Adams was brought on in the 72nd minute and got a bit of luck on his right-footed shot in the 88th minute.
Angelino’s cross eventually rolled to Adams who took a few steps before hitting a shot that deflected off an Atletico defender and past Jan Oblak. It was the 21-year-old’s first goal for the club since joining from the New York Red Bulls in Jan. 2019.
Adams finished the game with an 88% passing completion rate, as well as making two clearances and making one recovery.
The Bundesliga side would hang on to book a semifinal date with Paris Saint-Germain, scheduled to take place in Lisbon on Aug. 18th. It will be Leipzig’s first semifinals appearance in club history after reaching the final eight also for the first time.
