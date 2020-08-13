SBISoccer.com

Adams' game winning goal propels RB Leipzig into UCL semifinals

Americans Abroad

28 minutes ago

By |

RB Leipzig’s dream run in the UEFA Champions League continued on Thursday with the help of U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Tyler Adams.

Adams, a second-half substitute, scored the winning goal for Julian Nagelsmann’s side in a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Atletico Madrid. It was Adams’ first goal in the competition, which couldn’t have come at a better time.

Daniel Olmo and Joao Felix traded goals in a 21-minute span, making it 1-1 with over 20 minutes to play. Adams was brought on in the 72nd minute and got a bit of luck on his right-footed shot in the 88th minute.

Angelino’s cross eventually rolled to Adams who took a few steps before hitting a shot that deflected off an Atletico defender and past Jan Oblak. It was the 21-year-old’s first goal for the club since joining from the New York Red Bulls in Jan. 2019.

Adams finished the game with an 88% passing completion rate, as well as making two clearances and making one recovery.

The Bundesliga side would hang on to book a semifinal date with Paris Saint-Germain, scheduled to take place in Lisbon on Aug. 18th. It will be Leipzig’s first semifinals appearance in club history after reaching the final eight also for the first time.

Comments

3 comments
  • The Imperative Voice

    The goal was lucky but this is Berhalter Dumb Idea repellent. He should be starting for us if healthy but even if Berhalter had other thoughts this hopefully resolves any selection questions. “But he hasn’t been capped by us for a while and indoctrinated in CrapSystem TM.” Yeah. he won a CL quarterfinal round, put a sock in it.

    Like

    Reply
  • simonlovesusmnt

    So so happy for you Tyler Adams! Congrats and job well done! Go Adams and go Leipzig!

    Like

    Reply
  • The Superfluous Title

    Love that Leipzig took this one! Even off a deflection. Can’t help but wonder how different things woulda been if Timo was still with them. Why didn’t Adams start? Purely tactical?

    Like

    Reply

