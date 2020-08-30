Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Johannsson, Weah, and more

Aron Johannsson’s strong run of form in Sweden continued this weekend with his first multi-goal performance for Hammarby.

Johannsson scored twice on Sunday as Hammarby tied Kalmar 3-3 at home. The U.S. Men’s National Team striker followed up his one assist performance midweek with two goals and helping his team to a point in Allsvenskan play. His first goal of the match came in the 47th minute with Hammarby being down 2-1. Mads Fenger connected with Johannsson before the striker’s left-footed shot went past Tobias Andersson for a quick response in the second half.

Johannsson put Hammarby ahead 3-2 in the 59th minute from the penalty spot after Gustav Ludwigson drew a foul in the box. However, Kalmar would answer back in the 81st minute to earn a point on the road. Johannsson also completed 90% of his passes in the match and having a total of 46 touches total. Up next for Hammarby is a trip to Goteborg on Thursday.

Timothy Weah made his first Ligue 1 appearance for Lille since February, helping the club close out a 1-0 win at Stade Reims. Weah played the final 11 minutes for Lille, having one good look at goal, but most importantly getting his feet back under him after a lengthy time out through injury. The 20-year-old striker only played in three matches last season before being forced to the sidelines after consecutive hamstring injuries.

Elsewhere, Mix Diskerud played 90 minutes for Helsingborg in a 3-1 win over Djurgarden. Ian Harkes started for Dundee United, but couldn’t help his team avoid a lopsided road defeat at Kilmarnock. Chris Durkin played the final 45 minutes for Sint-Truiden in a 1-1 draw at Eupen. Fernando Arce started for Necaxa and went the distance despite a 3-0 loss to Cruz Azul.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Lille’s 1-0 win over Stade Reims on Sunday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes’ 2-1 win over Montpellier on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eerste Divisie

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Telstar’s 2-2 draw with Volendam on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson started, scored TWO goals, and played 90 minutes in Hammarby’s 3-3 draw with Kalmar on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Helsingborg’s 3-1 win over Djurgarden on Sunday.

Romain Gall did not dress in Orebro’s 4-3 win over Norrkoping on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman came off the bench and played one minute in Rakow Częstochowa’s 3-1 win over Lechia Gdansk on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress for Lechia Gdansk.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Dillon Powers dressed but did not play for Dundee United.

Cameron Harper dressed but did not play in Celtic’s 3-0 win over Motherwell on Sunday.

Belgium

first division

Chris Durkin came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 1-1 draw with Eupen on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win over Genk on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 1-0 win over Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Austria

CUP

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg’s scheduled match vs. SW Bregenz was postponed on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland

fai cup

Josh Gatt did not dress in Dundalk’s 2-0 win over Cobh Ramblers on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 3-0 loss to Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado dressed but did not play in Atletico San Luis’ 2-1 loss to Club America on Saturday.

Sebastian Saucedo did not dress in Pumas’ 3-0 win over Club Tijuana on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Santos Laguna on Sunday.