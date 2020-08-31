Best of MLS: Przybylko, Sounders, and more

Eight MLS clubs picked up victories this weekend as the busy league schedule continued.

The Seattle Sounders picked up its second rivalry win in a row on Sunday night downing LAFC 3-1 at CenturyLink Field. Jordan Morris scored two goals in a one minute span while Raul Ruidiaz continued his fine run of form this summer.

Kacper Przybylko netted his first brace since July 2019, helping the Philadelphia Union to a 4-1 home triumph over D.C. United. The German also registered one assist in the lopsided win, moving the Union to third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Who were the best performers in MLS this week? Here’s a look at SBI’s picks for the league’s best over the weekend.

Player of the Week

Kacper Przybylko struggled to find the back of the earlier this season, but has turned it up a notch over the past week. The German followed up his one goal performance against the New York Red Bulls with a two-goal, one assist performance against D.C. United. Przybylko now has four league goals this season and is helping the Union stay near the top of the East.

He was also named MLS Player of the Week on Monday after his two strong performances.

The Seattle Sounders’ Jordan Morris, Orlando City’s Chris Mueller, and Real Salt Lake’s Corey Baird merited consideration for this weekend’s top honor.

Team of the Week

The Seattle Sounders made it back-to-back Western Conference wins after a convincing 3-1 beatdown of LAFC at home. Raul Ruidiaz opened the scoring while Jordan Morris scored two goals in quick succession to begin the second half. Sunday’s win saw Seattle move to second in the West standings behind leaders Sporting KC.

Orlando City, FC Dallas, and the Philadelphia Union were all in consideration for the weekend’s honors after picking up three points of their own.

Rookie of the Week

New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler registered his fifth start of his rookie season, helping the Revs earn a point in a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls. Kessler played 90 minutes at centerback, winning nine of his 13 individual duels, making three clearances, and winning five of seven aerial battles.

Kessler edged Orlando City’s Daryl Dike for the honor.

Goal of the Week

Hassani Dotson was Minnesota United’s top player despite Saturday night’s loss at FC Dallas. The second year midfielder came off the bench and scored a gem of a goal in the 3-1 result. Dotson now has one goal and one assist in league play this season.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js