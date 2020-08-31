Crew-Union headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

For a team that looked like it could not lose in the early stages of the MLS season, the Columbus Crew need to turn things around in a hurry if they want to recapture the reputation of one of the league’s most dangerous teams.

After being blanked by the Chicago Fire and FC Cincinnati in their last two tries, the Crew will hope to have sorted out the goalscoring drought ahead of a midweek clash with the Philadelphia Union. Rolling in its last match out, Kacper Przybylko contributed with two of the Union’s four goals in a weekend win over D.C. United.

The early leader of the West, Sporting Kansas City, has been less than perfect lately, failing to win either of its last two league matches back in action. This week, SKC takes on an FC Dallas side that is coming off a 3-1 upset win over Minnesota United.

It remains to be seen who will be available to show up for duty, but the first international action on the other side of the COVID-19 shutdown begins this week. Germany and Spain headline the action when they square off in the UEFA Nations League opening round on Thursday.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Monday

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – León vs Atlas

Tuesday

Club Friendly

1 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Everton vs Blackburn Rovers

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Toronto FC vs Montreal Impact

Canadian Premier League

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Edmonton vs York9

Super League

8 a.m. –ESPN+– Beijing Guoan vs Chongqing Dangdai Lifan

Primera A

5:45 p.m. –fuboTV – LDU Quito vs Macará

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Barcelona vs Aucas

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Loudoun United

Wednesday

Club Friendly

12 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Real Betis vs LASK Linz

2 p.m. -ESPN3 – Villarreal vs Real Sociedad

Liga MX

9 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – América vs Mazatlán

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Atlanta United vs Inter Miami

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – New York Red Bulls vs D.C. United

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire

8 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – New England Revolution vs NYCFC

8 p.m. –ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Sporting KC vs FC Dallas

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs Orlando City SC

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – LAFC vs SJ Earthquakes

Canadian Premier League

1 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– Valour vs HFX Wanderers

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Pacific vs Atlético Ottawa

Primera A

8 p.m. –fuboTV– El Nacional vs Emelec

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Miami FC

7:30 p.m. -ESPN App- Philadelphia Union II vs Atlanta United II

8 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Tulsa vs Rio Grande Valley

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Memphis 901 vs Charlotte Independence

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Birmingham Legion vs North Carolina

9 p.m. –ESPN+ Colorado Springs vs El Paso Locomotive

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Orange County SC vs LA Galaxy II

10:30 p.m. -ESPN App- Portland Timbers II vs Sacramento Republic

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Las Vegas Lights vs San Diego Loyal

Thursday

UEFA Nations League

2:45 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Germany vs Spain

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3 – Ukraine vs Switzerland

Liga MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Querétaro vs Toluca

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Pachuca vs Atlético San Luis

Liga MX Femenil

5 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – América vs Necaxa

USL League One

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Orlando City II vs North Texas

Primera Division

2 p.m. –fuboT – Danubio vs Defensor Sporting

7:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Nacional vs Cerro