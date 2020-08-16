SBISoccer.com

Gio Reyna scores brace in preseason win

Gio Reyna scores brace in preseason win

Americans Abroad

Gio Reyna scores brace in preseason win

By 3 hours ago

By |

Borussia Dortmund continued its preseason camp and Giovanni Reyna was at the forefront of the Bundesliga side’s attack.

Reyna continued his strong preseason, scoring a brace in Dortmund’s 11-2 win over Austria Wien on Sunday. The 17-year-old now has three goals in two appearances, putting in strong performances for Lucien Favre’s squad.

His first goal came after some nice build-up play from Dortmund before the young forward hit a low shot into the bottom corner.

Reyna added his second later in the first-half, sliding a shot in from close range to keep his strong run of form going.

The U.S. Men’s National Team prospect was substituted off at halftime, making way for Nico Schulz. Dortmund would roll to another win in its preparations for the new league season.

Reyna made 18 combined appearances for Dortmund last season, scoring one goal and adding one assist. He was brought into the first team fold in Jan. 2019 and will now look for continued first team minutes this season.

Borussia Dortmund kicks off its domestic season on Sept. 12th against lower league side Duisburg.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

2 comments
  • Lost in Space

    Reyna is making a strong case for himself to be in the XI for BvB for the upcoming season. I realize that it’s preseason, and the level of competition isn’t all that great, but he’s performing well and has clearly been a dangerous attacker.
    I am looking forwards to the day when we get Reyna & Pulisic on the field together. I still feel that in Gregg’s system/style Reyna be deployed as a wide attacker…at least to start. But believe that the 2 of them will provide a balance to the USMNT’s attack that we haven’t seen for years.
    Once the international game returns I’m hoping we’ll finally see what a Full strength squad will finally look like.

    Like

    Reply
    • Johnnyrazor

      I think we’ll see Reyna and Pulisic in inverted winger roles for the NT (similar to where they play for their clubs. That means we’ll need FBs that can get forward for width which isn’t a problem in the right but is on the left.

      Like

      Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home