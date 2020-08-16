Gio Reyna scores brace in preseason win

Borussia Dortmund continued its preseason camp and Giovanni Reyna was at the forefront of the Bundesliga side’s attack.
Reyna continued his strong preseason, scoring a brace in Dortmund’s 11-2 win over Austria Wien on Sunday. The 17-year-old now has three goals in two appearances, putting in strong performances for Lucien Favre’s squad.
His first goal came after some nice build-up play from Dortmund before the young forward hit a low shot into the bottom corner.
Reyna added his second later in the first-half, sliding a shot in from close range to keep his strong run of form going.
The U.S. Men’s National Team prospect was substituted off at halftime, making way for Nico Schulz. Dortmund would roll to another win in its preparations for the new league season.
Reyna made 18 combined appearances for Dortmund last season, scoring one goal and adding one assist. He was brought into the first team fold in Jan. 2019 and will now look for continued first team minutes this season.
Borussia Dortmund kicks off its domestic season on Sept. 12th against lower league side Duisburg.
Reyna is making a strong case for himself to be in the XI for BvB for the upcoming season. I realize that it’s preseason, and the level of competition isn’t all that great, but he’s performing well and has clearly been a dangerous attacker.
I am looking forwards to the day when we get Reyna & Pulisic on the field together. I still feel that in Gregg’s system/style Reyna be deployed as a wide attacker…at least to start. But believe that the 2 of them will provide a balance to the USMNT’s attack that we haven’t seen for years.
Once the international game returns I’m hoping we’ll finally see what a Full strength squad will finally look like.
I think we’ll see Reyna and Pulisic in inverted winger roles for the NT (similar to where they play for their clubs. That means we’ll need FBs that can get forward for width which isn’t a problem in the right but is on the left.
