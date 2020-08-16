Gio Reyna scores brace in preseason win

Borussia Dortmund continued its preseason camp and Giovanni Reyna was at the forefront of the Bundesliga side’s attack.

Reyna continued his strong preseason, scoring a brace in Dortmund’s 11-2 win over Austria Wien on Sunday. The 17-year-old now has three goals in two appearances, putting in strong performances for Lucien Favre’s squad.

His first goal came after some nice build-up play from Dortmund before the young forward hit a low shot into the bottom corner.

Gio Reyna goal vs Austria Wien pic.twitter.com/JfHnE5r9RJ — Matthew (@false_fullback) August 16, 2020

Reyna added his second later in the first-half, sliding a shot in from close range to keep his strong run of form going.

Reyna brace vs Austria Wien pic.twitter.com/45oBgP64f6 — Matthew (@false_fullback) August 16, 2020

The U.S. Men’s National Team prospect was substituted off at halftime, making way for Nico Schulz. Dortmund would roll to another win in its preparations for the new league season.

Reyna made 18 combined appearances for Dortmund last season, scoring one goal and adding one assist. He was brought into the first team fold in Jan. 2019 and will now look for continued first team minutes this season.

Borussia Dortmund kicks off its domestic season on Sept. 12th against lower league side Duisburg.