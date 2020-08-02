Haji Wright joins Danish Superliga side Sonderjyske

Haji Wright is on the move to the Danish Superliga.

Sonderjyske announced the acquisition of Wright on Sunday, signing him to a two-year contract with a one-year option for the 2022-23′ season. Wright was not retained by Eredivisie side VVV Venlo after spending only one season in the Netherlands.

“Even though I am only 22 years old, I have played for many years in Europe,” Wright said. “Among other things in the Bundesliga and the Eredivisie. I have learned a lot from that, and I want to take all my experiences with me to my time in Sønderjyske.”

“I have many goals with my stay in Sønderjyske. First of all, we have to win a lot of matches, but I also want to win some trophies with the club. In addition, I will score a lot of goals so I can help the team to that.”

Wright has found it tough since leaving Bundesliga side Schalke in the Summer of 2019. He made 22 appearances in the Eredivisie last season, but failed to find the back of the net despite registering one assist. The abrupt end to the league season due to the COVID-19 pandemic saw Venlo remain in the top-flight, but the club did not re-sign the American striker.

The former U.S. Youth Men’s National Team player now moves to Denmark, joining fellow Americans Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, and Jonathan Amon, whom also play in the top two divisions.

“Haji is a player who has had some crazy conditions and who still has it, but he lacks the final breakthrough in a league,” Sonderjyske sporting director Hans Jurgen Haysen said. “Here we have for several seasons shown that we have been good at taking players in, as you can see can do a lot of things, but just lack the last code to crack it before it can come out in full bloom, and that Haji Wright is a good example of that.”

Wright will begin preseason training with his new club on Monday.

Sonderjyske’s schedule begins in early September with the UEFA Europa League third round of qualifying kicking off before Superliga play.