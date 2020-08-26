MLS Rewind: Union down Red Bulls, Dynamo trounce Sporting KC, and more

MLS regular season play rolled on Tuesday night with five matches taking place around the league.

An onslaught of offense lifted the Houston Dynamo over sporting Kansas City, which welcomed over 2,000 fans into the Children’s Health Stadium for the first time in six months.

A pair of East Coast rivals met in Chester with the Philadelphia Union bouncing back from a scoreless draw last week. Jim Curtin’s side defeated the New York Red Bulls 1-0 at Subaru Park thanks to Kacper Przybylko’s first-half winner.

Elsewhere, D.C. United hosted the New England Revolution. Soldier Field played host to the Chicago Fire’s Eastern Conference showdown with FC Cincinnati. Canadian rivals Montreal and Vancouver also faced off north of the border.

Here’s a closer look at Tuesday’s results:

Union 1, Red Bulls 0

(Przybylko 31′)

It wasn’t a great performance by the Philadelphia Union, but the Eastern Conference club picked up its first three points since the restart of regular season play.

Kacper Przybylko scored his first goal since July while Andre Blake made four saves to help the Union earn a 1-0 home victory. It was the Union’s first home match in 310 days which also saw them record back-to-back wins over the Red Bulls since 2010-11′.

The Union got the breakthrough goal in the 30th minute as Przybylko snapped his goal-less streak at five.matches. Ray Gaddis’ cross from the right wing got between the Red Bulls backline and goalkeeper Ryan Meara, allowing the German striker to one-time a finish into the bottom corner.

Chris Armas’ side came close to tying things up before halftime, but Andre Blake and Przybylko combined to keep Tim Parker’s header out. Blake saved the shot before Przybylko cleared the loose ball off the goal line.

Pzrybylko looked destined to double his tally, but Meara was quick to save his close-range shot before halftime.

Mark McKenzie has been in the news with a possible move to Europe, but almost let the Red Bulls back into the game with a poor giveaway. Tom Barlow eventually got a shot on goal, but it was punched away by Blake in the 60th minute.

Blake and the Union backline held firm late to earn an important win against its East Coast rivals. Despite some frantic moments in the final seconds, the Union held on for its first win over New York since last season’s playoff triumph.

The Union will next host D.C. United on Saturday while the Red Bulls travel to rivals New England on the same night.

Sporting Kansas City 2, Dynamo 5

(Russell 26′, Kinda 49′) – (Elis 17′, Ramirez 44′, Hansen 48′, Quintero 57′, 61′)

It has been a long time coming for Tab Ramos’ first win in Houston, and it was worth the wait from a neutral point of view.

The Dynamo battered Western Conference leader Sporting Kansas City to take home three much-needed points, nearly erasing their negative goal differential in the process.

After Alberth Elis and Johnny Russell swapped goals early in the first half, Christian Ramirez closed it out with authority with a booming shot at the mouth of the goal.

Nico Hansen kept the engine on to open up the second half and finished off a risky play where he took the shot on with Darwin Quintero wide open. Gadi Kinda pulled one back in the 49th, but it did not matter, Quintero got his goal and another for good measure in the span of four minutes.

Fire 3, Cincinnati 0

(Herbers 2′, Medran 10′, Aliseda 67′)

Breaking up a three-game losing skid, the Fire stunned FC Cincinnati early with a two-goal outburst in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Initially ruled offsides, Fabian Herbers’ opening strike held up after a lengthy VAR review. He polished off a pass from Gastón Giménez at point-blank with a right-footed rocket past Cincinnati keeper Przemysław Tytoń.

Chicago, enjoying plenty of the ball with little confrontation, struck again eight minutes later. It was Alvaro Medran this time, cleaning up a ricochet from distance.

Ignacio Aliseda had the final say for the Fire in the 67th minute, opening his MLS account in the process. With seemingly no Cincinnati defenders interested in breaking the play up, Aliseda received the ball at the center of the box from Boris Sekulic and made it look easy with a poke past Tyton.

The loss ends a three-game unbeaten run for Cincinnati and new head coach Jaap Stam as the team prepares for a Hell is Real rivalry date with Columbus Crew on Saturday, and the Fire head to Red Bull Arena to se NYCFC in their next contest.

D.C. United 1, Revolution 2

(Kamara 71′) – (Bou 26′, Bunbury 38′)

The New England Revolution bounced back from a scoreless draw last week to edge rivals D.C. United at Audi Field on Tuesday.

Gustavo Bou and Teal Bunbury both scored in the first half, which was all the Revs needed to claim a 2-1 victory. The loss for D.C. United extended its winless run to five matches.

After being denied twice earlier in the half, Bou broke the deadlock in the 25th minute. His right-footed shot from outside of the box beat Bill Hamid to the bottom-right crooner.

The Revs continued to put on the pressure early and were rewarded with a second goal before halftime. Alexander Buttner’s cross in the 37th minute was headed home by Bunbury, whom celebrated his first goal since February.

Ola Kamara pulled a goal back in the 71st minute from the penalty spot after Buttner fouled Ulises Segura inside of the box. Even with the Revs reduced to 10-men following Scott Caldwell’s red card tackle, the Black and Red could not find an equalizer late.

Matt Turner denied Kamara’s last-gasp opportunity while finishing with two saves on the night.

D.C. United travels to Philadelphia on Saturday while New England returns home to face the New York Red Bulls.

Impact 2, Whitecaps 0

(Quioto 18′, Lappalainen 40′)

After a long layoff, the Montréal Impact came back in style at home.

Last taking to the field on 7/25 in the MLS is Back tournament, Montréal did not appear to be suffering through any ring rust in Tuesday’s win, which was sealed in the first half.

The action started with a cross from Saphir Taïder that was finished with a Romell Quioto header in the 18th minute, which was good for his third goal of the 2020 campaign.

Just before halftime, the Whitecaps were punished by a backfield mistake that resulted in Emanuel Maciel going long to find an isolated Lassi Lappalainen, who walked the ball into the box and beat keeper Thomas Hasal one-on-one with a grounded shot.

With a CCL spot on the line for the best performing Canadian team in the initial phase of MLS’s regular-season restart, things have been a disaster for Vancouver. Tuesday’s game sees the team lose three in a row without registering a goal.