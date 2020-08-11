Reports: Hertha Berlin back in lead to acquire McKennie

Hertha Berlin has reportedly moved back into the lead for the Weston McKennie sweepstakes.

Several reports from Germany have stated that the Bundesliga club is in advanced talks with Schalke for the midfielder’s services. Schalke is looking for roughly $30 million for McKennie, but Hertha Berlin remains just behind the asking price.

McKennie has been on the wishlist of several European clubs this summer with teams from England and France also being linked for him. Liverpool, Leicester City, AS Monaco, and Newcastle United have also been mentioned with McKennie, but Hertha Berlin looks to be the clear favorite to add him this summer. Hertha Berlin was linked for McKennie back in July after the midfielder reportedly wanted a move away.

The 21-year-old is a rising star in the Bundesliga after breaking into the Schalke first team in 2018. McKennie made 32 combined appearances for David Wagner’s side this season, scoring three goals and adding one assist. He is currently in preseason camp with Schalke, alongside fellow American midfielder Nick Taitague.

His current contract with the club runs until June 2024, but with Schalke looking to re-bolster its squad, McKennie could be on the way out. McKennie has also continued to be a key piece for the USMNT, making 19 appearances to date with six goals to his name.

Hertha Berlin finished 10th in the Bundesliga last season, two points ahead of Schalke and eight points from the final European qualification spot.