Reports: Weston McKennie nearing Juventus move

After weeks of being linked to multiple English Premier League clubs, Weston McKennie is now reportedly nearing a move to Italian champions Juventus.

According to Sky Sports, the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder will initially join Juventus on loan with the Italian club paying Schalke $3.5 million.

According to multiple reports, Juventus will have an option to purchase McKennie at the end of the season for $21.2 million. The 21-year-old was heavily linked with English side Southampton in recent weeks, but a move to the Premier League has yet to materialize.

McKennie emerged as a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for Schalke, which finished in 12th in the Bundesliga. The midfielder made 32 appearances in all competitions for David Wagner’s men last year, netting three goals.

Juventus has taken to the transfer window with the aim of rejuvenating their ageing roster after taking the decision to replace Maurizio Sarri with Andrea Pirlo. Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira have already been informed they are surplus to requirements, indicating Juventus is looking to trim its wage bill.

The Italian champions have experienced midfield woes over the last few seasons and have already added Arthur from Barcelona to address this. McKennie will have the opportunity to carve out an important role for himself in Pirlo’s new-look Juventus, as the Turin-based giants currently lack a box-to-box midfielder with his qualities.

The new Serie A season kicks off on September 19.