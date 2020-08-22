Saief stays with Lechia Gdansk on one-year loan

Kenny Saief has been linked with a loan spell back in Poland and officially has his move.

Polish First Division side Lechia Gdansk announced the acquisition of Saief on a one-year loan from Belgian side Anderlecht. Saief spent the last six months with Gdansk on loan and will now continue to earn consistent minutes in Poland.

“I’m glad Kenny returns to our team,” Lechia Gdansk manager Piotr Stokowiec said. “We know his possibilities, and he himself learned the realities of the Polish league, which is a great advantage in the context of integrating him into the team. We want the foreigner not only to complement the line-up, but also to strengthen it. I believe that with Kenny we will be a better team.”

The 26-year-old was linked with a permanent move away from Anderlecht this summer after making only 12 appearances since joining in 2018. Saief scored one goal and added one assist in 11 league appearances for Lechia Gdansk this season.

“I am very excited to be back with the club,” Saief said in a club interview. “I didn’t have a vacation this summer as I’ve been training with the team and trying to be in the best shape possible. I was thinking about how I could help the team and being on the field and healthy is key so I’ve been working on that. I want to give the fans all I can to help this team fight for a good season.”

Lechia Gdansk finished fourth in the Ekstraklasa table last season, clinching a berth in the 2020-21′ UEFA Europa League qualifying round. They kick off the new season on Sunday against Warta Poznan.

Saief has earned four caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team after switching his allegiance from Israel earlier in his international career.