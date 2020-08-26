Soto joins Dutch side Telstar on season long loan

Sebastian Soto had been linked with a loan spell in the Netherlands and will officially be heading there for the upcoming season.

EFL Championship side Norwich City has agreed a one-year loan deal with Dutch second tier side Telstar for Soto. Due to not holding a work permit to play in England yet, the loan allows Soto to earn first-team action for the 2020-21′ season.

“Sebastian is a young player that Norwich sees a lot of potential in,” Telstar manager Andries Jonker said. “We are happy that we can take advantage of the fact that Sebastian has to start making minutes and develop. Telstar has proven more often in recent years that it can be a good learning experience.”

The 20-year-old forward joined Norwich City from German 2. Bundesliga side Hannover this summer after making five combined appearances between Hannover’s first and second team. He was training with Telstar after signing for Norwich City before going on holiday break ahead of the new season.

A current U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team product, Soto scored four goals in five appearances in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, helping the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team to a third-consecutive quarterfinals appearance.

He’s also scored once in two appearances for the Under-23 team and was expected to be included in Jason Kreis’ Olympic Qualifying roster prior to the postponement of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Soto becomes the latest American player to sign for Telstar over the past few years, following forward Andrija Novakovich and midfielder Kyle Scott. Both players also spent time with the club on loan from their previous parent clubs.

Telstar opens up the Eerste Divisie season on Aug. 30th against FC Volendam.