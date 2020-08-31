Taitague relishing early chances with Schalke's first team

The never-ending list of overseas American talent is continuing to garner first-team opportunities and Nick Taitague could be the latest this coming Bundesliga season.

Taitague was included in Schalke’s preseason this summer, looking to become the latest American player to feature for the Gelsenkirchen side. After making the move to Germany from the United States in 2017, Taitague has worked his way though the youth ranks at the club and now has a great opportunity to play a part in David Wagner’s squad this season.

“It feels great [to be included so far]. I didn’t have any problems settling in and was right into it straight away,” Taitague said in a club interview. “As a youth-team player I was accepted really well by the guys. They had all shown me that they were pleased that I was there. Despite the hard work in pre-season, I’m enjoying every day.”

Taitague has featured for Schalke’s Under-23 and Under-19 teams since moving from the U.S. while also battling back from injuries over the past two seasons. Despite making only five appearances last season for the U-23’s, Taitague was rewarded with a contract extension earlier this year from the club and has remained confident to reach his goals of playing for the first team.

“It was amazing [to earn an extension],” Taitague said. “The club have shown that they believe in me and see me as part of the team. I’m very grateful for that and want to repay the faith.”

“There were days when I did [doubt my ability],” Taitague said. “I would ask myself if I really have what it takes to play at the top level. But I am a positive person and always told myself that I would come back and that I can realize my dream. Giving up was never an option.”