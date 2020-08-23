UCL Final: Coman's game winning goal clinches Bayern Munich treble

Bayern Munich returned to the top of the European Football on Sunday after clinching the final piece to a worthy treble this season.

Kingsley Coman’s 59th minute header proved to be the difference from Lisbon as Hansi Flick’s side earned a 1-0 UEFA Champions League Finals victory. It was Bayern’s sixth-career UCL title and the first since 2013.

It was a hectic opening half with both teams having good opportunities to break the deadlock. Manuel Neuer denied Neymar with a double save in the 19th minute before Robert Lewandowski’s quick turn and effort struck the left post in the 22nd.

Angel Di Maria had a wide open chance inside the box minutes later, but blasted his right-footed shot over the bar.

VAR was used before halftime after Coman looked to be bundled over by PSG right back Thilo Kehrer. However, Bayern were left frustrated as the two sides went into the halftime break.

The Bavarian side didn’t pout though and eventually took the lead through a good finish from the former PSG winger. Joshua Kimmich’s cross towards the back post was headed back across goal by Coman and in for the lone goal of the match.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Marquinhos was the latest player to be denied by Neuer in the match with the German international stretching out to deny the Brazilian midfielder. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had a good chance in stoppage time to tie things up, but couldn’t get a foot to Neymar’s defected shot.

Neuer finished with three saves in the Bayern goal, helping the club to its second-consecutive shutout win. It was Bayern’s 21st consecutive win in all competitions, whom also became the first club to win every Champions League game in a single season.

As for PSG, its hopes for a first-ever quadruple ended with Thomas Tuchel’s side falling just short. PSG will return to Ligue 1 play on Aug. 29th