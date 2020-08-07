UCL Rewind: Man City ousts Real Madrid, Lyon shocks Juventus

Manchester City and Lyon became the latest two European clubs to book their places into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Pep Guardiola’s side brushed aside La Liga winners Real Madrid after picking up a 2-1 second leg win at the Etihad Stadium. Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus each scored for the Citizens, but it was a shocking performance from Los Blancos defender Raphael Varane.

Varane conceded possession in the ninth minute which led to Sterling’s tap-in finish. The French defender was pickpocketed by Jesus after being too slow to pass out of the back, allowing the Brazilian forward to assist on Sterling’s goal.

Karim Benzema pulled Madrid level in the 28th minute after a good run and service from Rodrygo. The playmaker crossed into the box on the right wing allowing the striker to beat Fernandinho to the cross and head home.

With Los Blancos trying to draw level on aggregate, the Citizens put the final nail in the coffin. Varane missed a header before trying to pass back to Thibaut Courtois inside of the box, but Jesus beat the Belgian to the ball and chipped into the empty net.

Ederson made three saves for the Citizens who march onward to the quarterfinals.

Juventus 2 – Lyon 1 (Lyon advances on away goal tiebreaker following 2-2 aggregate)

Lyon pulled the shock of the round so far after holding on for a place in the final eight.

Memphis Depay’s 12th minute penalty kick was all the Ligue 1 side needed to advance via the away goal tiebreaker, despite a pair of second-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Dutch winger scored on a panenka penalty kick down the middle of the goal after Rodrigo Betancur fouled Houssem Aouar in the box.

Ronaldo pulled a goal back for Juventus before halftime after Depay was whistled for handball. He sent Anthony Lopes the wrong way, giving the Old Lady a lifeline into the second-half.

Federico Bernardeschi set up Ronaldo for his second goal of the match, with the in-form forward scoring from a clever finish. Ronaldo curled an effort from the top of the box around a Lyon defender and past a diving Lopes to tie things up on aggregate.

However, Lopes was strong on the night, making four saves including a sensational stop on a Ronaldo free kick to help his side pull the upset.

After winning the Serie A title, Juventus will feel disappointed they could not advance into the quarterfinals despite Ronaldo’s best efforts.

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concludes Saturday with Bayern Munich hosting Chelsea (3-0 aggregate) and Barcelona welcoming Napoli (1-1 aggregate) to town.