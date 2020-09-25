Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Adams, Yedlin, and more

RB Leipzig hits the road for the first time this Bundesliga season and Tyler Adams will aim to start against Bayer Leverkusen.

Adams has started for Julian Nagelsmann’s side in the club’s opening two domestic matches, featuring as both a centerback and in his traditional No. 6 position. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder helped Leipzig down Mainz 3-1 last Sunday, but should face a tougher test on Saturday at Leverkusen. The two teams have drawn its last two league matches by a 1-1 scoreline, with Adams not featuring in those fixtures due to injury.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie and Juventus face a trip to AS Roma on Sunday while Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund travels to Augsburg in Bundesliga play. Josh Sargent will look to score his first league goal of the new season against Schalke. DeAndre Yedlin remains a Newcastle United player for now and will look to stay in Steve Bruce’s starting lineup against his former club Tottenham.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Leicester City on Sunday.

Matt Miazga and Chelsea face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Tottenham on Sunday.

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham face Aston Villa on Monday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT for Chelsea.

championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Swansea City on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Peterborough on Saturday.

Marlon Fossey and Shrewsbury Town face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Swindon Town on Saturday.

League Two

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Morecambe on Saturday.

PL2

Owen Otasowie and Wolves U-23’s face Stoke City on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Augsburg on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Freiburg on Sunday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Schalke on Saturday.

Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart face Mainz on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Erzgebirge Aue on Friday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Wurzburger Kickers on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Paderborn on Monday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face Osnabruck on Friday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman and Bayern Munich II face Verl on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Ingolstadt on Sunday.

Regionalliga

Michael Edwards, Bryang Kayo and Wolfsburg II face Oldenburg on Saturday.

Nick Taitague, Matthew Hoppe and Schalke II face SV Straelen on Saturday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Wolfsburg U-19 face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face AS Roma on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face Nantes on Friday.

Spain

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face CD Mirandes on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face VVV-Venlo on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre and Heracles Almelo face PSV on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Willem II on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledezma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face NAC Breda on Saturday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Excelsior on Monday.

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face FC Den Bosch on Monday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Falkenbergs on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Ostersunds on Sunday.

Romain Gall and Orebro face Sirius on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Konyaspor on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Istanbul Basaksehir on Friday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala on Saturday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa face Cracovia on Saturday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Hibernian on Sunday.

Belgium

first division

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Mechelen on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Royal Antwerp on Friday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Olympiakos on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Sion on Saturday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Admira Moedling on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Ried on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Aarhus on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Aalborg on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Brondby on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Lyngby on Monday.

1 Division

Yosef Samuel, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Hvidovre on Friday.

Christian Cappis is INELIGIBLE (Work Permit) for Hobro.

Republic of Ireland

Premier division

Josh Gatt and Dundalk face Shamrock Rovers on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Club Leon on Sunday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Fernando Arce and Necaxa on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Puebla on Friday.