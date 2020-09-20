Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Sabbi, Adams, and more

A week after making his competitive debut for Danish side Odense, Emmanuel Sabbi bagged his first goal for his new club.

Sabbi headed in Odense’s equalizer in a 1-1 home draw with Nordsjaelland on Sunday afternoon, while earning his second-straight start. After Issac Atanga opened the scoring for the visitors in the 55th minute, Sabbi needed little time to equalize for the hosts. The 23-year-old got on the end of Jens Jakob Thomasen’s corner kick and headed into the bottom corner, earning his side a point on Matchday 2.

Emmanuel Sabbi goal vs Nordsjaelland AA (9/20/20) pic.twitter.com/L1Syrhnlpw — Matthew (@false_fullback) September 20, 2020

Sabbi finished the match with three shots on goal and 12 duels won out of 17 in total. He also won three tackles and won four aerial battles in a lively performance. Odense has picked up four points from a possible six to open the Superliagen season and next travels to Aarhus on Sept. 27th.

RB Leipzig’s Tyler Adams excelled for the second week in a row, helping Julian Nagelsmann’s side to its first win of the new Bundesliga season. Adams played 90 minutes as a centerback in a 3-1 home victory over Mainz on Sunday. He completed 95% of his passing attempts, while also winning four of his duels in the match. The 21-year-old also won three of his four tackles and made eight recoveries in what was the club’s second domestic win this season.

Elsewhere, Giovanni Reyna scored his first Bundesliga goal for Borussia Dortmund while Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch also netted his first tally of the new season. Geoff Cameron played 90 minutes in QPR’s shocking 3-2 loss at Coventry City while Tyler Boyd also went the distance for Turkish side Besiktas. Kenny Saief and Ben Lederman both saw action in Polish league play in lopsided wins.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Christian Pulisic, Matt Miazga and Chelsea face Liverpool on Sunday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play in Fulham’s 4-3 loss to Leeds United on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress in Newcastle United’s 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Antonee Robinson did not dress for Fulham.

championship

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 3-2 loss to Coventry City on Friday.

Matthew Olosunde did not dress (Injury) in Rotherham United’s 1-0 loss to Millwall on Saturday.

Duane Holmes did not dress (Injury) in Derby County’s 2-1 loss to Luton Town on Saturday.

Giles Phillips did not dress in Wycombe Wanderers’ 5-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

League One

Marlon Fossey started and played 85 minutes in Shrewsbury Town’s 2-1 loss to Northampton Town on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Burton Albion’s 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch came off the bench, scored a GOAL, and played 12 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Oxford United on Saturday.

League Two

Charlie Kelman started and played 71 minutes in Southend United’s 2-0 loss to Carlisle United on Saturday.

PL2

Owen Otasowie came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Wolves U-23’s 2-2 draw with Leeds United on Friday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna started, scored a GOAL, and played 79 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 3-1 win over Mainz on Sunday.

Josh Sargent started and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 4-1 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Timothy Chandler came off the bench and played two minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-1 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart lost 3-2 to Freiburg on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-1 draw with Osnabruck on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 62 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 loss to Hamburg on Friday.

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play for Hamburg.

Timothy Tillman dressed but did not play for Greuther Furth.

McKinze Gaines did not dress in Hannover’s 2-0 win over Karlsruher on Saturday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Malik Tillman started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 2-2 draw with Turkgucu Munich on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 2-0 win over Magdeburg on Sunday.

Taylor Booth did not dress for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Bryang Kayo started, scored a GOAL, and played 79 minutes in Wolfsburg II’s 3-2 win over Hannover on Friday.

Michael Edwards came off the bench and played 70 minutes for Wolfsburg.

Nick Taitague started and played 57 minutes in Schalke II’s 2-0 win over Rodinghausen on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe came off the bench and played 14 minutes for Schalke II.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg U-19’s 3-2 loss to Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Sampdoria on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face Marseille on Sunday.

Spain

Liga 2

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-0 loss to Alcorcon on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest Ajax face RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress in Heerenveen’s 3-1 win over Fortuna Sittard on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre started and played 58 minutes in Heracles Almelo’s 4-0 loss to Willem II on Sunday.

Desevio Payne came off the bench and played one minute in FC Emmen’s 2-1 loss to PSV on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledezma started, scored a GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 2-1 loss to FC Eindhoven on Friday.

Chris Gloster started and played 90 minutes for Jong PSV.

Alex Mendez started and played 90 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 3-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face Excelsior on Tuesday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson started and played 90 minutes in Hammarby’s 3-0 loss to AIK on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Varbergs Bols on Monday.

Romain Gall and Orebro face Mjallby on Monday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Besiktas’ 1-1 draw with Antalyaspor on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Gaziantep on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief started and played 75 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 4-2 win over Stal Mielec on Saturday.

Ben Lederman came off the bench and played four minutes in Rakow Częstochowa’s 4-1 win over Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała on Friday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 win over St. Mirren on Saturday.

Dillon Powers dressed but did not play for Dundee United.

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 3-2 win over Livingston on Saturday.

Belgium

first division

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Cercle Brugge on Monday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 6-0 win over Zulte Waregem on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi came off the bench and played nine minutes in Panetolikos’ 2-0 loss to AEK Athens on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played one minute in Young Boys’ 2-1 win over FC Zurich on Saturday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Ried on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated Rheindorf Altach 4-1 on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started, scored a GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Odense’s 1-1 draw with Nordsjaelland on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon did not dress for Nordsjaelland.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Vejle Boldklub on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Aalborg on Monday.

1 Division

Loucious Don Deedson started, scored a GOAL, and played 72 minutes in Hobro’s 3-2 win over Fredericia on Sunday.

Christian Cappis is INELIGIBLE (Work Permit) for Hobro.

Republic of Ireland

Premier division

Josh Gatt and Dundalk’s scheduled match vs. Cork City was postponed on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Monterrey on Sunday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Club Leon on Monday.

Fernando Arce started and played 82 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-1 loss to Puebla on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 3-0 loss to Tigres on Saturday.