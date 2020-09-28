Best of MLS: Earthquakes, Roldan, and more

The San Jose Earthquakes picked up the result of the weekend in MLS, downing defending Supporters Shield winners LAFC on the road.

Matias Almeyda’s side ended a nine-match winless run with a 2-1 result at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday night. Late goals from Shea Salinas and Jackson Yueill handed the Earthquakes a needed win and hopefully will give them confidence to improve this season.

Cristian Roldan helped the Seattle Sounders earn a 3-1 victory on Sunday night with a two-goal performance. Roldan scored in the 12th and 61st minutes, propelling the Sounders to a third win in its last four matches.

Who were the best performers in MLS this week? Here’s a look at SBI’s picks for the league’s best over the weekend.

Player of the Week

Cristian Roldan scored a pair of goals for the Seattle Sounders in a 3-1 road victory over the L.A. Galaxy. Jordan Morris set up Roldan for the opening goal at Dignity Health Sports Park, before Morris found the back of the net himself in the 37th minute. The midfielder capped off a strong outing with his second goal of the match, thanks to a Joao Paulo through ball assist.

The New York Red Bulls’ Daniel Royer, NYCFC’s Alexandru Mitrita, and Chicago Fire’s Fabian Herbers also merited consideration for this weekend’s top honor.

Team of the Week

It’s been a dismal season to date for the San Jose Earthquakes, but Matias Almeyda’s side stopped the bleeding with a dramatic road win. A pair of late goals for the Quakes helped them down LAFC 2-1 on the road, ending a nine-match winless run. It was San Jose’s first-ever league win over the defending Supporters Shield winners and hopefully a win which will spark the Quakes over the last few weeks of the regular season.

Toronto FC, Seattle Sounders, and the Philadelphia Union were all in consideration for the weekend’s honors after picking up three points of their own.

Rookie of the Week

Chicago Fire defender Mauricio Pineda earned the Rookie of the Week honors after helping his team to a shutout win over Atlanta United. Pineda only won one duel, but completed 85% of his passes and made four interceptions from his centerback position. It was back-to-back clean sheet wins for the Fire, who sit in 10th place after Sunday’s result.

Pineda edged New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler for this week’s honor.

Goal of the Week

Anthony Fontana continued his strong run of form for the Philadelphia Union, scoring the opener in a 3-0 victory over Inter Miami. Despite having the angle against him, Fontana rifled a shot into the top corner past Luis Robles which sparked the Union attack to score twice more.