McKennie: 'Joining Juventus is a dream becoming a reality'

“The idea of coming to play here, in a club with a great history, immediately thrilled me,” McKennie told reporters . “I got to know football as a child in Germany and when I had to choose between this sport and American football, I chose football, and here I am.”

McKennie was officially loaned to Serie A side Juventus last week from Bundesliga club Schalke, providing a new and exciting opportunity for the young midfielder. McKennie, whom was linked with a permanent move away from Gelsenkirchen this summer, now comes into the fold in Andrea Pirlo’s squad looking to continue his already exciting journey as a professional.

One week after joining his new club for training, Weston McKennie was introduced to Italian media on Monday with a new challenge on the horizon in Italy.

“There was no need to convince me to come to Juventus, because being here is a dream that has become a reality.”

The 22-year-old has quickly risen into a consistent first team player domestically while also growing into a leader internationally for the U.S. Men’s National Team. Since making his debut for Schalke’s first team in 2017, McKennie has totaled 91 first team appearances while scoring five goals and registering seven assists.

Not only has McKennie impressed with his range and versatility as a midfielder, but he’s turned himself into an all-around player. He was arguably Schalke’s best player last season despite the club ending the season on an 15-match winless run in all competitions.

After Juventus came in late to add the midfielder on a loan deal, McKennie will now become the first American player to play for the historic club.

“It is a great honour to be the first American player in the history of Juventus,” McKennie said. “Having the opportunity to wear this shirt, representing my country and bringing young Americans closer to football makes me proud.”