Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 16 (Goal-less 270)

The games have been coming quick for Inter Miami, but the goals certainly have not.

Inter Miami is currently in the midst of a three-game scoring drought, and Miami Total Futbol Radio hosts Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer analyze what has gone wrong for the team during this recent stretch in Episode 16 of the podcast.

The duo also touch on Blaise Matuidi’s debut in the recent goal-less draw with Nashville SC, discuss the ongoing Gonzalo Higuain reports, and more.

You can listen to the jampacked Episode 16 on all platforms or in the audio player below: