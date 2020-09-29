Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 18 (Penalized)

Gonzalo Higuain made his Inter Miami debut, but it was largely underscored by that bad penalty miss.

Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer analyze Higuain’s first MLS game in the latest episode of Miami Total Futbol Radio, discussing what the star striker did well and what happened on the poorly-taken spot kick that has been viewed around the world.

The two co-hosts also talk about Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union, touch on what exactly is plaguing the expansion side, and welcome the newest member of the podcast, seasoned English journalist Steve Brenner.

You can listen to Episode 18 of Miami Total Futbol Radio now: