MLS announces remainder of regular season schedule

Major League Soccer announced its plans for the final slate of regular season matches for the 2020 season on Tuesday.

After all clubs conclude its current three match schedule this weekend, a final plan has been put into place with the final day of the regular season coming on Nov. 8th. Two additional rescheduled matches; Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas and LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders will be announced at a later date.

Canadian clubs Toronto FC, Montreal Impact, and Vancouver Whitecaps will continue to home U.S.-based home games. TFC will host five matches at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut with the Philadelphia Union and NYCFC amongst the teams to visit.

Montreal will also have five home games with Red Bull Arena hosting the Impact’s schedule while Vancouver will continue to Providence Park in Portland, Oregon for its final home matches.

As with all matches since the league returned to play in local markets, each team will adhere to comprehensive health and safety protocols, including regular testing of players, coaches and essential staff for COVID-19. Some home markets will allow fans based on governmental decisions within the area, but others will continue to play in empty stadiums.

Decision Day will take place on Nov. 8th with 14 all Eastern Conference teams kicking off in seven matches at 3:30 p.m. ET. Six Western Conference matches will conclude the day’s action with 6:30 p.m. ET chosen as the kickoff.

Among the final day’s matches are the Philadelphia Union’s home clash with the New England Revolution, Portland’s visit to LAFC, and the Columbus Crew’s meeting with Atlanta United.

Dec. 12th remains the scheduled date for the 2020 MLS Cup, which will once again see a single-elimination playoff format.