Pulisic suffers injury setback, doubtful for Liverpool match

Christian Pulisic was set to make his season debut for Chelsea in Monday’s Premier League opener at Brighton & Hove Albion, but has suffered an injury setback.

Pulisic returned to training last week after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in the FA Cup Final loss to Arsenal. However, Frank Lampard confirmed to reporters postmatch on Monday that Pulisic suffered a setback and is doubtful to play in Chelsea’s upcoming clash with defending champions Liverpool.

The 21-year-old missed Chelsea’s 3-1 league win over the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium and there is no timetable for his return to the Chelsea lineup. Pulisic was impressive in his first Premier League season, scoring 10 goals and adding seven assists in all competitions.

His strong campaign at Stamford Bridge saw him rewarded with the No. 10 jersey this summer following Willian’s departure to Arsenal. Pulisic follows in the footsteps of the Brazilian winger as well as former club legends Eden Hazard and Juan Mata.

Pulisic became the first American player to score in the FA Cup Final in July, but was substituted off after injuring his hamstring on a second-half counter attack. It was the second major injury that Pulisic suffered in his first season with the club, after previously missing several months due to an adductor injury.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star was replaced in Lampard’s squad by Kai Havertz on Monday, who looked unimpressive in his Chelsea debut. Jorginho, Reece James, and Kurt Zouma all scored goals in the match, a first three points of the season for Chelsea who next host Liverpool in London on Sept. 20th.