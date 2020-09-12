Ream makes 200th Fulham appearance

Tim Ream reached a career milestone on Saturday despite being a part of Fulham’s lopsided opening day defeat.

Ream made his 200th career appearance for the London club in a 3-0 Premier League loss to rivals Arsenal at Craven Cottage. It was Fulham’s first match back in the top flight since suffering relegation to the EFL Championship back in May 2019.

The 32-year-old Ream started next to Michael Hector in the heart of Scott Parker’s backline. However, the centerback duo was busy for most of the afternoon, with Arsenal scoring three goals in a 57-minute span.

Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all found the back of the net, subduing Fulham to a defeat in its first match back.

Ream completed 95% of his 63 passes while winning two duels. one tackle, and making seven recoveries. It was Ream’s 25th combined appearance of 2020 which also included the Championship Playoff Final win over Brentford back in July.

Fulham travels to Ipswich Town on Wednesday in its Carabao Cup second round tie before traveling to Leeds United three days later for its second EPL match.