Return of the Premier League headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

If Marcelo Biesla and his newly promoted Leeds United side want to establish staying power in the English Premier League, upsetting the defending champions in the season opener would be just the ripple they are looking for.

Liverpool, however, with the triple-headed monster of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohammed Salah at its disposal will be looking to begin its defending champion campaign without any bumps.

The team which edged out Liverpool recently in the FA Community Shield match, Arsenal, opens up the new season playing some of the league’s new blood as well in the form of Fulham on Saturday.

In Germany, the bid to break up Baryern Munich’s two-year reign as DFB Pokal champions begins. The tournament’s first round plays out across the entire weekend with lower division teams taking on the likes of RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, and Wolfsburg.

Here are this weekend’s soccer viewing options:

Friday

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Olympique Lyonnais

DFB Pokal

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3 – Eintracht Braunschweig vs Hertha BSC

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Necaxa vs Guadalajara

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs Puebla

National Women’s Soccer League

7 p.m. -Twitch- NC Courage vs Houston Dash

Copa Colombia

9 p.m. –fuboTV – America vs Junior

Primera A

8 p.m. –fuboTV – LDU Quito vs Guayaquil City

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Watford vs Middlesbrough

Liga MX Femenil

5 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL

Super Lig

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Rizespor vs Fenerbahçe

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Charleston Battery vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Phoenix Rising vs Las Vegas Lights

NCAA Women’s Soccer

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Baylor vs TCU

8 p.m. -ESPN App, LongHorn Network- Texas vs Kansas

USL League One

8 p.m. -ESPN App- Tormenta vs Union Omaha

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Fulham vs Arsenal

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Southampton

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV , Telemundo – Liverpool vs Leeds United

3 p.m. -Peacock – West Ham United vs Newcastle United

La Liga

10 a.m. –fuboTV – Eibar vs Celta de Vigo

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Granada vs Athletic Club

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Cádiz vs Osasuna

Ligue 1

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Montpellier vs Nice

DFB Pokal

9:30 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Nürnberg vs RB Leipzig

12:30 p.m. -ESPN3 – Karlsruher SC vs Union Berlin

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3 – Carl Zeiss Jena vs Werder Bremen

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlas vs Mazatlán

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – América vs Toluca

Major League Soccer

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew

7 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – D.C. United vs New York Red Bulls

7 p.m. –fuboTV – New York City vs Cincinnati

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Sports GO – Nashville SC vs Atlanta United

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Dallas vs Houston Dynamo

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids

National Women’s Soccer League

12 p.m. -Twitch- Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars

3:30 p.m. -CBS, fuboTV, CBS All Access- Portland Thorns vs OL Reign

Canadian Premier League

3 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Cavalry vs HFX Wanderers

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Birmingham City vs Brentford

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Huddersfield Town vs Norwich City

K League 1

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Ulsan vs Daegu

Liga MX Femenil

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Puebla

Eredivisie

2 p.m. –ESPN+– PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord

Segunda Division

12:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting Gijón vs UD Logroñés

Super Lig

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Gaziantepspor

USL Championship

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Monarchs vs New Mexico United

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Loudoun United vs Philadelphia Union II

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Hartford Athletic

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City vs Saint Louis

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Birmingham Legion vs Charlotte Independence

7:30 p.m. -ESPN App- Atlanta United II vs Miami FC

8 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Tulsa vs OKC Energy

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Rio Grande Valley vs Austin Bold

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– El Paso Locomotive vs San Antonio

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Portland Timbers II vs Tacoma Defiance

10:30 p.m. -ESPN App- Sacramento Republic vs Reno 1868

USL League One

1 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Chattanooga Red Wolves vs Richmond Kickers

8 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Fort Lauderdale vs Orlando City II

10:30 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Tucson vs North Texas

Sunday

Premier League

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City

11:30 a.m. -Peacock – Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

La Liga

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Real Betis

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Fanatiz…- Villarreal vs Huesca

3 p.m. -fuboTV, Fanatiz USA, beIN SP…- Valencia vs Levante

Ligue 1

9 a.m. –fuboTV – Lorient vs Lens

9 a.m. –fuboTV – Nîmes vs Rennes

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Olympique Marseille

Liga MX

1 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Pumas UNAM vs Atlético San Luis

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Querétaro vs León

10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Cruz Azul

Major League Soccer

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montreal Impact

11 p.m. –ESPN+– LAFC vs Portland Timbers

11 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy

Super League

8 a.m. –ESPN+– Shandong Luneng vs Guangzhou Evergrande

Primera A

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Pasto vs Deportes Tolima

Super Liga

12 p.m. –ESPN+– OB vs København

EFL League One

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Ipswich Town vs Wigan Athletic

K League 1

4:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Seoul vs Suwon Bluewings

Liga de Expansión MX

5 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Celaya vs Atlante

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Groningen vs PSV

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– RKC Waalwijk vs Vitesse

LigaPro

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica II vs Vilafranquense

Segunda Division

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Real Oviedo vs Cartagena

10 a.m. –fuboTV – Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano

12:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Fuenlabrada vs Lugo

12:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Mirandés vs Alcorcón

Allsvenskan

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hammarby vs Helsingborg

USL Championship

6 p.m. –ESPN+– North Carolina vs Memphis 901

10 p.m. –ESPN+– San Diego Loyal vs Orange County SC

USL League One

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Greenville Triumph vs Forward Madison