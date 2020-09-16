Robinson makes Fulham debut in Carabao Cup win

Antonee Robinson did not dress for Fulham’s Premier League opener, but he did get to debut for his new club on Wednesday.

Robinson started and played 90 minutes as Scott Parker’s side advanced in the Carabao Cup after a 1-0 win over EFL Championship side Ipswich Town. It was Robinson’s first appearance for Fulham since making the move from Wigan Athletic in August.

The 23-year-old left back completed 88% of his passes while winning seven of 15 individual battles. Robinson also made one clearance and won three tackles, helping the Premier League side advance to the third round of the cup competition.

Robinson is expected to face stiff competition at left back with Championship Playoff hero Joe Bryan recently signing a new contract with the club. Bryan scored two goals in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Brentford to clinch a return to the EPL and has made 80 combined appearances for the club since joining in 2018.

The U.S. Men’s National Team product excelled with Wigan Athletic last season, making 38 appearances in the Championship. Overall, Robinson has made 94 appearances in three combined seasons with Bolton Wanderers and Wigan before moving to Fulham.

His next opportunity to play will come on Sept. 19th in league play at Leeds United.