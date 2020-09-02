Rubin, Guido join USL side San Diego Loyal

A pair of once promising U.S. Men’s National Team prospects are now looking to spark their careers in the USL.

The San Diego Loyal announced the signings of Rubio Rubin and Alejandro Guido on Tuesday. Both players will stay with the club through the 2020 USL season, along with fellow signing Tarek Morad.

“We are always looking to add quality to our roster and Alejandro, Rubio and Tarek bring tremendous quality and experience to Team 1.”, San Diego EVP of Soccer Operations and Club Manager Landon Donovan said. “We are confident that they will help our push to get into the playoffs.”

Rubin, 24, joins from Liga MX side Club Tijuana after playing there for the last two seasons. He also spent the 2019-20′ season in Mexican’s second tier with Dorados de Sinaloa, scoring five goals in 34 combined appearances.

He’s earned seven caps for the USMNT and domestically has also played for Dutch side FC Utrecht, Danish club Silkeborg, and Norwegian side Stabaek.

The 26-year-old Guido joins on loan from MLS side LAFC, whom he has yet to debut for in league play. A San Diego native, Guido came through the youth ranks at Club Tijuana as well, before making his senior debut in 2012.

Guido made 33 appearances for Xolos over this time in Mexico, while also spending one season on loan with Dorados. The midfielder made 52 combined appearances for the U.S. Under-17 and Under-18 Men’s National Team before also featuring for the U-20’s and U-23’s.

Landon Donovan’s team currently sits fourth in the USL Championship Western Conference Group B standings with 12 points through 10 matches. The Loyal next travels to face the Las Vegas Lights on Wednesday.