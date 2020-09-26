Sargent registers first assist of season as Werder Bremen wins

Werder Bremen rebounded to earn its first victory of the new season with Josh Sargent putting in a solid shift for the visitors.

Sargent registered his first assist of the season in a 3-1 road win for Florian Kohfeldt’s side at Schalke. The U.S. Men’s National Team striker connected with fellow forward Niclas Fullkrug for the opening goal, before Fullkrug scored twice more for his first hat trick for the club.

The 19-year-old rose highest in the 22nd minute to head a corner kick back towards goal. Fullkrug pounced on the headed pass from Sargent to score his first goal of the match.

Rise above the rest, @joshsargent! 💪🏼 Josh with a goal and assist in @werderbremen_en‘s three competitive matches this season.pic.twitter.com/XMatPdY4fm — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) September 26, 2020

Fullkrug scored once again in the 37th minute before capping his hat trick in the 59th minute from the penalty spot. Schalke pulled a consolation goal back in the final minutes, but ultimately suffered its second loss of the season.

Sargent finished the match with three shots on goal, while also winning six duels and making five recoveries in his 87 minute shift. It was a strong bounce back performance from Werder Bremen, who was thumped 4-1 by Hertha Berlin on opening weekend.

Up next for Sargent and his teammates is a home date on Oct. 3rd with 2. Bundesliga winners Arminia Bielefeld, who are unbeaten to start the new league season.