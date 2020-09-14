Sources: U.S. Under-23 defender Sam Rogers closing in on deal with Spanish side CD Leganes

The influx of young Americans to Europe has long been focused on Germany and England, with a growing number in the Netherlands, but the number of young Americans plying their trade in Spain could go up by one more as early as this week.

U.S. Under-23 national team defender Sam Rogers has traveled to Spain to finalize a winter move to Spanish second-division side CD Leganes, sources have told SBI.

Currently a member of USL side Tacoma Defiance, Rogers is a Seattle Sounders academy product who is set to leave the Sounders development system after failing to reach a deal on a Homegrown Player contract. Rogers’ contract expires in December, and the 21-year-old has traveled to Madrid to sort out details on what would be free transfer to the Spanish club.

A 6-foot-3 central defender, Rogers has played 64 matches for the Tacoma Defiance in the USL over the past four seasons since turning pro in 2017. He has made appearances with the Sounders first team in the U.S. Open Cup, but the Sounders have failed to make him a formal contract offer.

Rogers has eyed a move to Europe for some time, having trialed with Belgian side Standard Liege in the summer of 2019. A move failed to materialize though due to Liege’s inability to reach an agreement with the Seattle Sounders, Tacoma Defiance’s parent club.

A member of the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team that won the Concacaf Championships in 2018, Rogers has been called into U.S. Under-23 national team camps under current head coach Jason Kreis and remains eligible for the Olympic qualifying team, which is slated to go through Concacaf Olympic qualifying in 2021.

If Rogers does secure a deal with the Spanish club, he would join Barcelona winger Konrad De La Fuente and Tenerife defender Shaq Moore as American players currently in Spain.