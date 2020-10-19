SBISoccer.com

Amon scores first league goal since May 2019

Jonathan Amon’s impressive return for Nordsjaelland continued on Monday with the American winger bagging his first goal of the Superliagen season.

Amon came off the bench and recorded his first league goal since May 2019 in a 1-0 home victory over Randers. It was Amon’s second match in all competitions this season after being sidelined for majority of last season.

The 22-year-old came off the bench in the 65th minute and scored off a counter attack in the 85th minute. After a great over the top pass from Kamal-Deen Sulemana, Amon broke towards the box before cutting in on his right side and curling a shot into the bottom corner.

The goal handed Nordsjaelland its second league win of the new season, moving them to seventh place on seven points.

Amon registered one assist in a 5-1 Danish Cup win over FC Graesrodderne back on Oct. 8th, his first competitive action in over one year. Now with a goal under his belt, the South Carolina native will aim for his first league start of the season at Horsens on Oct. 25th.

