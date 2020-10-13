Dest: USMNT can achieve "everything" at 2026 World Cup

The U.S. Men’s National Team is set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and if everything goes the way Americans hope, the team will be poised to make a memorable run at the tournament.
Sergino Dest is one of many young talented players in the USMNT pool, joining proven stars Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie. Dest has joined both Pulisic and McKennie in making the jump at the club level to one of the Europe’s biggest clubs, Barcelona.
The historic tournament is still more than five years away from kicking off in the United States, but Dest believes the excitement to play as a host country will add more confidence to the USMNT.
“I feel [the excitement], everybody feels it,” Dest said in a press conference on Monday. “Because we have more players that play for big clubs, that’s why everyone is excited that we can really achieve something in the upcoming World Cups. Everyone has to keep motivated and keep hungry because I feel like we can do it. If we just work hard and as a team, everything can be achieved.”
Dest is coming off a sensational first season with Eredivisie side Ajax which eventually saw Barcelona and Bayern Munich headline the race for his signature this summer. The 19-year-old defender made the switch to Spain, becoming the latest American player to make the move to a consistent UEFA Champions League contender.
After committing his allegiance internationally to the USMNT, Dest has appeared three times under Gregg Berhalter and remains a key figure going into a busy 2021. If the USMNT can remain consistent and continue to see its star players develop at a rapid rate, it could be a real threat to win a first World Cup in team history.
“There’s a great possibility that we can do something great at the 2026 World Cup,” Dest said. “We also have a lot of talent in the youth [teams]. Everybody is hungry, everyone wants to achieve something with the US. That’s a good sign. We all want to win a World Cup, achieve great things, not only personally, but also as a team for the US.”
Domestically, Dest now has a top challenge in front of him at Barcelona, a club aiming to win more trophies in 2020-21. With Nelson Semedo now at EPL side Wolverhampton Wanderers, Dest comes into the Barcelona backline as a top option to start for Ronald Koeman.
Not only will Dest fight for domestic silverware at Barcelona this season, but he will return to European play after debuting in the Champions League with Ajax. While many players may be scared of the bright lights of the Camp Nou, Dest is staying confident to make the most of his situation in Spain.
“I like challenges,” Dest said. “I will develop at this club because I will see what I have to improve the most. It’s a big challenge but that’s what motivates me, playing with the best in the world. It’s something I really wanted and dreamed about.”
“I think I should take the chance to learn from these players, the best in the world is here, Messi, and I can learn from them. I feel like if you’re in Spain, it’s easier to learn Spanish. So if I am with the best players, it’s easier to develop.”
i am also going to toss out there that while i generally agree with his thoughts about the group, on 3 caps, 2 of which were sketchy, the implication he must be part of the core is a tad presumptuous. but i think the kid’s agent is probably a PR genius, always in control of the narrative and driving the client’s interests. he probably wouldn’t have been first onto the NT but he played the whole “will he play for Holland” card. and this coach unlike others didn’t tell him where to then get off. and now it’s a narrative where he’s a core guy in this building 2026 team. that is a popular view but not one i think he’s actually earned yet. but in his defense if he and his agent say it enough under the current regime it seems to come true. what cannon needs is a publicist.
So it was bad to play Dest who was starting in the Champions League for Ajax but why didn’t we grovel to Hamalaman who was playing for a mid-level team in Scotland after a failed loan to LAFC? We should be rushing the U20s to the NT because of their success, but not Dest. It’s almost like you take the opposite position of every decision the USSF makes.
i have high hopes for the 2026 generation. i also think that by that time any lingering dumb ideas like bradley zardes jozy work themselves out of the picture by age — even if they already should have. in that sense father time eventually beats footdragging of the current coach. my complaint is if we went ahead and tilted that direction now i think we would be an unpredictable wild card regionally and at the world cup. to the extent roster inertia wins out i think 2022 will be a more modest cycle. all that being said they need to get the defensive house in order or that will limit how far this can go. we have too many defenders esteemed for going forward, we need more guys who can mark the other team’s guy out of the game. the snobs seem to forget soccer is played two directions. if you want to advance through knockouts you need to be able to control games and pitch some shutouts. i have faith in the offense coming up. i lack that faith in the defense. richards is the only one the club snobs are pushing that does it at both ends. you really need 3-4 like that if the goal is going deep.
USA – 2026 World Cup Champions!
We’ve got what looks like our “Golden Generation”. They’ll be in their prime in 2026, and will have one World Cup under their belts by then. And, of course, they’ll be playing at home. If Greece can win the Euros, we can win the WC.
There are a lot of good teams out there. Realistically, though, I think making the semis is a strong possibility. Like the NCAA basketball tournament, you aim to make the final four and there anything can happen.
The problem is not our young talent but our federation (USSF) lack ambition and follow rather than lead.
i’d like to see a more balanced system with more organization and discipline. something more like a german or italian team would play. i do feel like the system and personnel choices are getting a little cute and fashion conscious. my hope on that is when they swapped stewart and cordeiro and jay berhalter out for mcbride and parlow that some rigor came back in. that we will start to become more concerned with does the team objectively look good and get concrete results. this wasn’t just supposed to be a new mousetrap, it was supposed to elevate us off the plateau of being out round of 16. this way, so far, if we qualify it would be working hard and 2nd or 3rd. i don’t feel elevated. i feel like a clique got together to sieze control of the apparatus. and like they are the guys from the team that would finish behind you in league but lecture you about how they played the right way. where i came from — actually winning the league most years — i thought such teams had a screw loose.