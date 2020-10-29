MLS Wednesday Rewind: Timbers down Galaxy, Union edge Fire, and more

11 matches took place in MLS on Wednesday with several teams picking up important wins in their push for playoff places.

The Portland Timbers rolled to three points over the L.A. Galaxy with Jaroslaw Niezgoda scoring a brace in a 5-2 beatdown. L.A.’s dismal season defensively continued and so did its hopes for a playoff spot after Wednesday’s latest catastrophe.

Jim Curtin’s Philadelphia Union moved one way closer to a first-ever Supporters’ Shield after a 2-1 victory at Subaru Park over the Chicago Fire. Cory Burke scored his first MLS goal in over one year after connecting with Olivier Mbaizo in the second-half.

Elsewhere, the New York Red Bulls downed the New England Revolution at home while FC Dallas overturned a first-half deficit to defeat Inter Miami. The Columbus Crew’s dismal run of form continued with a 1-0 road defeat to D.C. United.

Here’s a closer look at Wednesday’s MLS action:

New York RB 1, New England 0

(Long 89′)

Man of the Match

Aaron Long played a major role in keeping the game scoreless for a long time and took a beating in the process. Despite that, he still managed to head home the winner.

Moment of the Match

Aaron Long’s winning goal was a long time in the making as both teams built up momentum after a slow first half.

Match to forget

Adam Buksa wasn’t impressive at the head of New England’s attack as they rarely tested Ryan Meara in the Red Bulls goal.

FC Cincinnati 0, Sporting Kansas City 1

(57′ Espinoza)

Man of the Match

Roger Espinoza, the difference-maker. After Alan Pulido, who was arguably more active in the game teed him up, he buried the chance to finish off a quick run to notch his second goal of the season. The goal also clinched a playoff berth as well as extend Kansas City’s unbeaten run to three.

Moment of the Match

Roger Espinoza breaking the stalemate early in the second half. After an uneventful first 45 minutes, SKC took things up a gear for the second act and it paid dividends.

Match to forget

Cincinnati’ss last night at Nippert Stadium was a bust, and most of the blame falls on Siem de Jong. In the eighth minute of the match, he was gifted a golden opportunity but skied it at point-blank. In the 63rd, he was given the chance to make up for it with a penalty kick. That shot nailed the post, he then killed the play by grabbing the ricochet and capped off an unforgivable performance in doing so.

Orlando City SC 4, Atlanta United 1

(Dike 29′, Mueller 45+2′, Akindele 60′, Barrozo 90+2′)-(Torres 87′)

Man of the Match

Daryl Dike scored the opening goal and later provided the assist for Tesho Akindele when he made it 3-0 at the hour mark.

Moment of the Match

Chris Mueller’s gorgeous free kick goal right before half time took the wind out of Atlanta’s sails and served as the game winning goal.

Match to forget

Jurgen Damm was useless on the wing going forward and deserves a secondary assist on Akindele’s second half goal for his mistake.

Philadelphia Union 2, Chicago Fire 1

(Przybylko PK 28′, Burke 65′)-(Beric 42′)

Man of the Match

Andre Blake continued his sensational season with three saves for the Union on Wednesday, showing once again why he is one of MLS’ best keepers.

Moment of the Match

With Andre Blake out of the match due to a hand injury, Joe Bendik and Andrew Wooten combined for a goal-line clearance in stoppage time to preserve the win.

Match to forget

Francisco Calvo not only conceded the first goal due to a handball, but got himself sent off before halftime for a dangerous challenge on Alejandro Bedoya. It wasn’t the veteran’s best performance in a Fire kit.

Toronto FC 0, New York City FC 1

(Medina 51′)

Man of the Match

Jesus Medina scored the lone goal in the match, playing the hero for NYCFC in what was a huge road victory.

Moment of the Match

Medina’s goal was the brightest moment of the match, handing NYCFC an important three points and moving Toronto FC three points out of first place.

Match to forget

Nick DeLeon started in midfield for TFC, but was ineffective alongside Alejandro Pozuelo. DeLeon missed two shots before being subbed off in the second half.

Minnesota United 2, Colorado Rapids 1

(Lod 44′, Abubakar 89′)-(Shinyashiki 69′)

Man of the Match

Emanuel Reynoso assisted on Robin Lod’s goal and was a real threat from the number ten position all night.

Moment of the Match

Minnesota was buzzing for a winner for most of the tail end of the second half and they finally got it in an unexpected way thanks to Lalas Aboubakar heading the ball into his own goal.

Match to forget

Lalas Abubakar’s headed own goal would have been a fantastic finish had he been a striker banging one into the opposing goal, but he put it into his own goal instead and it lost his team the game.

DC United 1, Columbus Crew 0

(Gressel 32′)

Man of the Match

Julian Gressel was the best attacking player on the pitch and he was rewarded with a fine goal in the 32nd minute.

Moment of the Match

Both teams had a few chances to score and Gressel’s goal was the one that went into the back of the net, giving D.C. their third win in a row.

Match to forget

Fatai Alashe was weak in the Columbus midfield before he was subbed off in the 77th minute.

FC Dallas 2, Inter Miami 1

(Jara PK 60′, Hollingshead 82′)-(Pizzaro 35′)

Man of the Match

Bryan Reynolds set up a momentum-changing penalty kick at the hour mark and pulled off a nice dribble down the right to set up Ryan Hollingshead’s game-winner in the 82nd minute.

Moment of the Match

Reynolds seemed to already be going down before Leandro Gonzalez Pirez made contact in the box, but referee Victor Rivas pointed to the spot and Franco Jara cooly converted afterwards to spark FC Dallas’ rally.

Match to forget

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez was a bit hard done-by on the penalty call that led to the equalizer in the 60th minute, but his challenge was a bit clumsy and he also got beat far too easily on the game’s decisive goal. He also got a yellow card that will rule him out of the next match due to accumulation.

Portland Timbers 5, LA Galaxy 2

(Niezgoda 6′, 19′, Valeri PK 30′,Williamson 60′, Polo 74′)-(Pavon 46′, 90′)

Man of the Match

Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored right out of the gaate and he found a second before 20 minutes had been played. It was the sort of breakout game he’s been looking all season for for the Timbers.

Moment of the Match

This game was over before it started. Niezgoda’s first goal six minutes into the game set the tone.

Match to forget

A training pylon would have defended better than Nick DuPuy in the Galaxy back line.

Los Angeles FC 2, Houston Dynamo 1

(Rossi 9′, Segura 22′)-(Lassiter 46′)

Man of the Match

Diego Rossi was excellent in LAFC’s attack, scoring the opening goal and always providing a threat in the final third.

Moment of the Match

Eddie Segura’s goal would honestly ice the game for LAFC, who looked in control the entire way through.

Match to forget

Matias Vera killed any Dynamo comeback by picking up a second yellow card in the match.

SJ Earthquakes 2, Real Salt Lake 0

(Wondolowski 16′, 74′)

Man of the Match

It was a vintage Chris Wondolowski performance with the veteran striker scoring twice in an important win for San Jose.

Moment of the Match

Wondo’s second goal truly took the wind out of RSL’s players with the Quakes on its way to seventh place in the table.

Match to forget

Aaron Herrera was disappointing in defense for RSL, only completing 75% of his passes and losing seven of 11 battles.