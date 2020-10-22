Report: USMNT will not face Australia in November due to COVID-19

With the month of October moving closer to its end, the U.S. Men’s National Team is reportedly looking to add a new opponent for its second proposed November friendly.

Gregg Berhalter’s side is expected to face Wales in London as one of its friendly matches, but will not face Australia as previously suggested, Yahoo Sports reported. Due to COVID-19, Australia will not be taking part in friendlies outside of its country during the November FIFA window, forcing the U.S. Soccer Federation to lineup a new opponent alongside Wales.

Should a second friendly be finalized, the USMNT will host its opponents at Fulham’s Craven Cottage, according to the report.

The USMNT has not played since its 1-0 February friendly win over Costa Rica and has already seen the Tokyo Olympics, Concacaf Nations League semifinals and final, and Concacaf World Cup Qualifying postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

In addition, with MLS regular season play concluding on Nov. 8th and the Cup Playoffs starting not long after, it’s likely that European-based players will be used for the friendlies in England.

Wales has played in UEFA Nations League play this Fall, winning three of its four matches in Group H. Ryan Giggs’ side will conclude group stage play in November with matches against the Republic of Ireland on Nov. 15th before a Matchday 6 finale against Finland three days later.

Should the USMNT finalize its plan to face Wales, it would be the third-ever meeting between the countries. However, there is no general idea on who the USMNT would face in the second friendly across the pond.