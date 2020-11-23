Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Adams, Dest, and more

RB Leipzig will aim to knock off Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain for the second time in UEFA Champions League play with Tyler Adams coming in on good form for the Bundesliga side.

Adams is coming off two strong appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team this month and returned to club play with a 90-minute performance at right back against Eintracht Frankfurt. The 21-year-old played the final 14 minutes of RB Leipzig’s 2-1 Matchday 3 win over PSG, albeit without Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the squad due to injuries. After putting in some good outings over the past few weeks, Adams could get the starting nod against Mbappe and PSG at the Parc Des Princes on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Sergino Dest and Barcelona take on Dynamo Kyiv off the back of a disappointing La Liga loss to Atletico Madrid. Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund host Club Brugge in Champions League play as well, while Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg gets another crack at Bayern Munich. Henry Wingo headlines the American contingent in Thursday’s Europa League action.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s action involving Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Ferencvaros on Tuesday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face PSG on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Olympiakos on Wednesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

UEFA Europa League

Timothy Weah and Lille face AC Milan on Thursday.

Richie Ledezma, Chris Gloster and PSV face PAOK Thessaloniki on Thursday.

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face CSKA-Sofia on Thursday.

Henry Wingo and Molde face Arsenal on Thursday.

England

EFL Championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United on Tuesday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

League One

Marlon Fossey and Shrewsbury Town face MK Dons on Tuesday.

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Chalrton Athletic on Tuesday.

Germany

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Uerdingen on Tuesday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Ingolstadt on Wednesday.

regionalliga

Nick Taitague, Matthew Hoppe and Schalke II face RW Ahlen on Wednesday.

Spain

La Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Almeria on Thursday.

Austria

cup

Erik Palmer-Brown and Hartberg face on Wednesday.

Turkey

cup

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Esenler Erokspor on Tuesday.

Belgium

First Division

Joe Offord and Waasland-Beveren face Oostende on Tuesday.

Mexico

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez and Pumas Tabasco face Cimarrones on Tuesday.