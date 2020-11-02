Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Marsch, Dest, and more

Red Bull Salzburg has dominated in Austrian Bundesliga play in the early stages of the season, but has its biggest task internationally this week.

Jesse Marsch’s side hosts defending Champions League winners Bayern Munich on Tuesday looking to pull a major upset at home. Red Bull Salzburg is a perfect 6-0-0 in Bundesliga play this season, but is coming off a Matchday 2 UCL loss at Atletico Madrid despite pestering the La Liga side for most of the match. The club will have a different animal to deal with at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday with the in-form Bayern coming to town off the back of eight-consecutive wins in all competitions. Should Salzburg pull the upset, it would definitely be Marsch’s most impressive victory as manager of the club.

Elsewhere, Richie Ledezma could make his European debut as PSV faces PAOK in Europa League group stage play. Tyler Adams could feature for RB Leipzig in Champions League action while Weston McKennie and Juventus travel to Hungarian side Ferencvaros. Nick Taitague could make his Schalke first team competitive debut in German Cup action.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s action involving Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Ferencvaros on Wednesday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face PSG on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Olympiakos on Tuesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

UEFA Europa League

Timothy Weah and Lille face AC Milan on Thursday.

Richie Ledezma, Chris Gloster and PSV face PAOK Thessaloniki on Thursday.

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face CSKA-Sofia on Thursday.

Josh Gatt and Dundalk face Rapid Wien on Thursday.

Henry Wingo and Molde face Arsenal on Thursday.

England

EFL Championship

Cameron Carter-Vickers and AFC Bournemouth face Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR on Wednesday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Luton Town on Wednesday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Birmingham City on Wednesday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

Marlon Fossey and Shrewsbury Town face Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion on Tuesday.

Germany

dfb pokal

Nick Taitague and Schalke face FC Schweinfurt on Tuesday.

Austria

cup

Erik Palmer-Brown and Hartberg face on Tuesday.

Turkey

Ekstraklasa

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Nevsehir Belediye Spor on Wednesday.

Mexico

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez and Pumas Tabasco face Venados on Tuesday.