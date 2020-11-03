Wales FA announces Giggs will not manage November friendlies

Wales manager Ryan Giggs will not be involved in his side’s international matches this month.

The Welsh FA announced Tuesday that Giggs will miss the friendlies against the USMNT, Republic of Ireland and Finland after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, Kate Greville. Giggs has since denied the allegation and has cooperated with Greater Manchester Police’s investigation.

“The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp,” a federation statement said.

“Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches. Robert Page, with Ryan’s support, will take charge for the next three matches against the USA, Republic of Ireland and Finland supported by Albert Stuivenberg.”

Police was reportedly called to Giggs’ home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 10 p.m. Sunday evening and he has been questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “Police were called at 10:05 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her thirties sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment. A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.”

Wales will announced its roster for the friendly and Nations League matches against the Irish and Finnish on November 5th. It will be the first-ever meeting between the USMNT and Wales and will come four days before Gregg Berhalter’s side travels to Austria for a friendly against Concacaf rivals Panama.